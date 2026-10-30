Jonathan Taylor’s Wife Drops Subtle Hint Linking Him to the Broncos

Despite having multiple capable running backs on the roster, including two Day 2 picks from the past two drafts, the Denver Broncos have been consistently touted as one of the prime candidates to trade for All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor.

After firing long-time general manager Chris Ballard, the Indianapolis Colts have been in the midst of a fire sale. DeForest Buckner and Quentin Nelson were traded earlier this week, with Taylor and slot receiver Josh Downs expected to follow prior to the trade deadline on November 10.

Whilst prediction markets list the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks as the most likely candidates to acquire the services of Taylor, the 28-year old’s wife also would appear to comfortable with another team – the Denver Broncos.

Following a viral video in which Ayanna Taylor reacts to the trading of the All-Pro guard Nelson and discusses Taylor’s future, and whether it will be on or off the team, Taylor liked an Instagram comment that proposed “JT” is traded to the Broncos.

Jonathan Taylor’s Wife Likes ‘JT to Denver’ IG Comment

The screenshot, courtesy of the Barstool Sports X account, shows the author of the video (Taylor’s wife) liking two comments. The first says, “JT to Denver???”, and the second shows an AI picture of Vikings QB Kyler Murray holding the Lombardi Trophy.

The implication of the pictures purports to suggest that Taylor’s wife endorses her husband being traded to the Broncos, and potentially also the Vikings.

More broadly, it suggests that Ayanna Taylor is open to moving city and having her husband join a better team than the struggling 2-5 Colts, who are still somehow second in the AFC South.

Denver is not explicitly named as Taylor’s preferred destination, but given the social media reaction from Ayanna it certainly appears that the option is more than on the table.

Does Adding Taylor to Denver’s Backfield Make Sense?

For the Broncos, having three lead backs may ultimately mean they have no lead backs.

Amid middling form from veteran J.K. Dobbins and second-year former second round pick R.J. Harvey, rookie third rounder Jonah Coleman took half of the carries (9) on in Week 7’s win against the Seahawks, along with 49% of the offensive snaps.

The Broncos may want to give Coleman a greater go to see if he has full lead-back potential. But with Bo Nix in the third year of his cheap rookie deal, and Taylor having perhaps a year or two left of top-level production, Denver may have to strike whilst the iron is hot.