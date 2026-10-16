Broncos Star Posts Lengthy Statement After NFL Clears Path to Return

As for second chances, this might be the only one Denver Broncos edge rusher Jonathon Cooper gets from the NFL after the commissioner removed him from the exempt list and cleared him to rejoin his team for a Week 7 road game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Cooper was arrested twice in one week this summer and charged with felony domestic violence — the incidents that landed him on the commissioner’s list — and addressed his pending reinstatement with a lengthy statement to his official Instagram account.

“Playing in the NFL and representing the Denver Broncos is a privilege I do not take for granted,” Cooper wrote on Friday. “I’m grateful to ownership, my teammates, coaches and everyone in the organization for their support as well as Commissioner Goodell and the league for the opportunity to return. Over the last several months, I’ve spent a lot of time working to better myself. That work will continue. My focus is on being the best person, father, teammate and member of this community I can be. I will show that commitment through my actions every day. Praise God – thank you Jesus.”

Cooper also seemed to address his return on his Instagram stories, where he posted a meme with the words “Jesus wins, every single time.”

Jonathaon Cooper’s Court Date Set for March

Friday’s news of Cooper’s return came after he appeared at a Douglas County courthouse on Monday for a motions hearing alongside famed attorney Harvey Steinberg, who is handling his case.

Cooper entered a not guilty plea on felony domestic violence charges on August 31 and was placed on the NFL commissioner’s exempt list, meaning he was not allowed to practice or play for the Broncos while he’s on the list.

“In Jonathon Cooper motion hearing, the prosecution asked for continuance,” 9News Denver’s Mike Klis wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Steinberg asked for speedy trial, set for March 2-4. Motion hearing on Feb 23. Cooper will be allowed to travel in case cleared from commissioners list.”

Cooper’s second arrest came for violating a protection order from the 1st arrest.

“With Jonathon Cooper’s trial now pushed to March, when was the last time a player came off the NFL commissioner’s exempt list with a trial date still looming?” Broncos reporter Rachel Vigil wrote on her official X account on Monday. “Jabrill Peppers, 2024. Seven games on paid leave, then reinstated before his case ended. The difference: Peppers wasn’t facing a felony. Cooper is.”

Cooper Could Still Face NFL Discipline for Arrests

Cooper is one of the most valuable defensive players on the Broncos roster and has been sorely missed through the first six weeks. Even though he’ll be back for the rest of the season — and possibly the playoffs — his battle with the court system and the fact he could still face NFL discipline still loom on the horizon.

The NFL released a statement Friday saying the investigation into his arrests “remains ongoing and is not affected by this change to Cooper’s roster status.”

From ESPN: “It means Cooper could still face league discipline at a later date under the NFL’s personal conduct policy. The Broncos will get a one-week roster exemption for Cooper, who can now return to practice. He could then be added to the 53-man roster at any point over the next week and play Sunday against the Cardinals. He had been able to attend meetings and other team functions, including weight room and conditioning work, when he was on the exempt list.”