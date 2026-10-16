Breaking News: NFL Make Final Decision on Broncos’ Jonathan Cooper

The NFL have decided to remove Denver Broncos edge rusher Jonathon Cooper from the Commissioner’s Exempt List on Friday, one day after the team beat the Seattle Seahawks in overtime on Thursday night to improve to a 4-2 record on the season.

Cooper was serving a six-game spell there in response to getting charged with multiple counts of domestic violence this past offseason due to a pair of incidents involving him and his then-girlfriend.

Jonathon Cooper Removed From the Commissioner’s Exempt List

“The NFL has reinstated Broncos OLB Jonathan Cooper from the commissioner exempt list, sources tell @ringer @netflixsports.” NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported on Friday. “Cooper missed Denver’s first six games as the league investigates potential personal conduct violation. But he’s now eligible to play starting next week.”

The league also decided to make the decision to remove Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs off the list this coming Monday, spelling a total six-game spell on the sidelines for both players.

Jonathon Cooper Could Still Miss More Time After March Trial

Although the investigation is ongoing with Cooper, and the NFL could look to add more time onto his suspension in the coming weeks, for now it appears he will be available to play at the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7.

Cooper attended court this past Monday and managed to get his trial moved to March, after the 2027 season. The sixth year pro is currently facing five charges stemming from the incidents occurring on June 4 and prior to June 11, when he was arrested for the second time.

The arrests include one felony of second degree assault (strangulation), and four misdemeanors including harassment, violation of a protection order, criminal mischief and third-degree assault.

If Cooper is convicted of the second degree assault at his trial next March, he could be facing multiple years in prison, given that it is a class 4 felony in Colorado. Even if he does not spend substantial time in jail, the league could well decide to punish him further than the six weeks donned to him from the start of the season.