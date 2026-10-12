Broncos Get Tough Legal Update on Edge Rusher Jonathon Cooper

The Denver Broncos may not see star edge rusher Jonathon Cooper on the field in 2026 after the latest legal update following two arrests in a one-week period in June.

Cooper appeared at a Douglas County courthouse on Monday for a motions hearing alongside his attorney, Harvey Steinberg. Cooper entered a not guilty plea on felony domestic violence charges on August 31 and was placed on the NFL commissioner’s exempt list, meaning he is not allowed to practice or play for the Broncos while he’s on the list.

“In Jonathon Cooper motion hearing, the prosecution asked for continuance,” 9News Denver’s Mike Klis wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Steinberg asked for speedy trial, set for March 2-4. Motion hearing on Feb 23. Cooper will be allowed to travel in case cleared from commissioners list.”

Don’t count on that happening anytime soon. Cooper was arrested twice in 1 week this — the 1st time in a domestic violence incident with his ex-girlfriend, and the 2nd time for violating a protection order from the 1st arrest.

“With Jonathon Cooper’s trial now pushed to March, when was the last time a player came off the NFL commissioner’s exempt list with a trial date still looming?” Broncos reporter Rachel Vigil wrote on her official X account on Monday. “Jabrill Peppers, 2024. Seven games on paid leave, then reinstated before his case ended. The difference: Peppers wasn’t facing a felony. Cooper is.”

Calls for NFL to Suspend Jonathon Cooper

ESPN analyst Mina Kimes believes the NFL should suspend Denver Broncos edge rusher Jonathon Cooper following the offseason arrests instead of waiting for the cases to be adjudicated.

Cooper was second on the Broncos with 8.0 sacks in 2025 and has 16.5 sacks over the last 2 seasons.

“I feel like it’s kind of flying under the radar a little bit,” Kimes said on her podcast on July 22. “When people are like ‘the Broncos defense is good’ … like the pass rush … their second-best edge rusher is potentially facing a suspension. So I think it’s worth a discussion and I do think this (defense) will be good even if Cooper misses any amount of time. As he should, frankly, if you go look (the arrests) up.”

The Broncos have struggled mightily without Cooper in the fold—for the first time in 3 seasons, they didn’t get a sack in a Week 4 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Cooper, a 2021 7th-round pick, signed a 4-year, $60 million contract extension with the Broncos in November 2024 and has been 1 of the standout players on Denver’s defense as the Broncos have become Super Bowl contenders over the last 2 seasons.

“We are disappointed to learn of Jonathon Cooper’s arrest on Thursday and continue to review this matter,” the Broncos said in a statement released on Friday, June 12.

Cooper Could Be Facing Lengthy Suspension

The NFL’s personal conduct policy states that Cooper could be suspended for 6 games or longer because of his arrests — regardless of whether they result in convictions.

From the NFL’s personal conduct policy: “It is not enough simply to avoid being found guilty of a crime in a court of law. We are all held to a higher standard and must conduct ourselves in a way that is responsible, promotes the values of the NFL, and is lawful. Players convicted of a crime or subject to a disposition of a criminal proceeding (as defined in this Policy) are subject to discipline. But even if the conduct does not result in a criminal conviction, players found to have engaged in any of the following conduct will be subject to discipline. Prohibited conduct includes: Actual or threatened physical violence against another person, including dating violence, domestic violence. Stalking, harassment, or similar forms of intimidation.”