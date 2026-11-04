Broncos Predicted To Sell All-Pro Playmaker Ahead Of Trade Deadline

The Denver Broncos currently lead the AFC West with a 6-2 record. However, they haven’t exactly experienced smooth sailing on the offensive side of the ball.

They have the league’s 30th-ranked offense over the first eight weeks (273 yards per game). Specifically, Bo Nix has struggled to take the next step this season, as he’s averaging only 186 yards per game through the air.

Nevertheless, some believe the Broncos could trade away one of their wide receivers. Marvin Mims Jr. was previously the source of trade speculation throughout the offseason and training camp, and the noise is coming into focus once again ahead of next week’s trade deadline. In fact, ESPN’s Dan Graziano thinks he’s Denver’s most likely trade candidate.

“Mims is very young (24), and the Broncos likely aren’t interested in moving him,” Graziano wrote. “But he’s in the final year of his contract and has speed and the ability to help in the return game. Teams like young guys who can do multiple things.”

Marvin Mims Jr.’s Versatility Would Make Him A Valuable Asset

Despite Broncos head coach Sean Payton saying he needs to get Mims the ball more (which he actually got called out for by a member of the Broncos’ beat last week), he’s seemingly been phased out of their offense. He has only 9 catches for 92 yards this season, which would put him on pace for a career-low 196-yard campaign.

While Mims hasn’t taken the leap many expected him to at receiver, he’s developed into one of the league’s most dangerous return men. He led the league in punt return yardage last season and average yards per punt return (15.7) the year before, earning back-to-back All-Pro nods as a result. Mims is also currently the all-time leader with a career average of 15.4 yards per punt return.

That versatility is what another team would be buying if the Broncos were willing to sell. It’s also what would land them a mid-round pick, even if Mims is slated to hit free agency this offseason.

Any team willing to cough up that draft capital would obviously have to re-sign him to make sense of the move, but that would be baked into the compensation.

Could The Broncos Replace His Impact On Special Teams?

To put it simply, no. They wouldn’t. As I stated above, he’s one of the best. While his 11.8 average yards per punt return is a bit down this season, that number is still near the top of the league.

What they do have is quality candidates to replace his impact if they did ship him out of town. RJ Harvey (who just landed on short-term Injured Reserve with a knee injury, which will sideline him for the next four games) has actually performed better than Mims in the kick return game this season. He has averaged 29.2 yards per return compared to 25.8 yards per return for Mims.

Meanwhile, fellow running back Tyler Badie would also have a bigger presence in the return game if they traded Mims. Still, it’s worth noting Payton has never been an in-season seller, and that feels especially pertinent with Denver boasting one of the league’s best rosters. The notion of them trading away Mims ultimately feels like a long shot.