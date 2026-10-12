NFL Could Step In After Hit on Bo Nix Broncos’ Win Over Chargers

The Denver Broncos got the win over the Los Angeles Chargers, and they could see further justice over a play involving quarterback Bo Nix.

During the fourth quarter of the contest, Nix found teammate Jaylin Waddle for a 10-yard gain to the Chargers 11-yard line on a second-and-3 play. However, officials flagged Chargers safety Tony Jefferson for roughing the passer.

That gifted the Broncos 15 free yards and a fresh set of downs (which they already had).

“It’s not a penalty if you’re blocked into the quarterback’s legs,” CBS Sports’ Ross Tucker said during the broadcast after the call came in from lead official Shawn Hochuli. “But he wasn’t blocked into the quarterback’s legs. [J.K.] Dobbins just went low, like he’s allowed to go, and Jefferson ended up in his knee.”

Jefferson pleaded his case to the officials after the call, but his arguments fell flat after they made their decision.

Per the NFL, roughing the passer penalties can incur fines for players that are as high as $17,911 for a first-time offense, while committing the infraction for a second time could garner a fine up to $23,882.

This would indeed be Jefferson’s first infraction this season.

Nix, who is coming off an offseason featuring a pair of procedures to repair and then clean up his ankle, and the Broncos ultimately scored a touchdown to tie the game at 17-all on the drive.

NFL Could Step In Over Plays Involving Broncos’ Bo Nix and J.K. Dobbins

The hit on Nix is one thing, but it is not the only infraction the NFL could take a longer look at in the coming days following the Broncos’ win over the Chargers.

In the first quarter, officials flagged Chargers cornerback R.J. Mickens for a facemask. It happened during a rushing attempt by Broncos back J.K. Dobbins. The Chargers stopped Dobbins for a 1-yard gain.

The call moved the ball from the Chargers 5-yard line to the 2-yard line.

Dobbins capitalized, scoring his first touchdown of the 2026 season on another rushing attempt on the ensuing play.

Dobbins took joy in defeating the Chargers, whom he played for in 2024, and he could see the NFL take additional measures against his former teammate, Mickens. Fines for facemask calls can be as high as $11,941 the first time and up to $17,911 after that.

Fines can vary in amount, even outside the listed ranges, and are levied at the NFL’s discretion.

The NFL could choose not to enforce any further discipline on Jefferson or Mickens. That is, if it decides that their in-game penalty was sufficient.

Ominous Waiting Game Looms After Broncos Win

Moreover, the NFL could always fine players for infractions that went uncalled during the game. That opens up every active player who participated on both sides to further scrutiny over the next several days.

The good news is that the Broncos avoided drawing any penalties that could incur fines

However, with the league’s review process opening up the possibilities as it does, they are not in the clear just yet. They will find out before the NFL announces weekly fines next Saturday.