Pat Surtain II’s Achilles Still Intact, Avoids ‘Worst-Case Scenario’ – Report

The Denver Broncos got a true scare in the second quarter of their Sunday afternoon loss to the San Francisco 49ers when star cornerback Pat Surtain II suffered a non-contact injury to what appeared to be his lower leg.

Surtain left the game, and whilst he avoided the stretcher, he did use the shoulder of two Broncos training staff members for support as he walked to the locker room.

Speculation online suggested that Surtain’s injury could be as devastating as an Achilles tear – such as the one suffered by Green Bay Packers linebacker on Oct. 4; with others like pro football doctor David Chao suggesting it could also be a calf injury.

Pat Surtain II Did Not Tear Achilles V.s. 49ers – Tom Pelissero

It appears that neither is true, and thankfully for Surtain and Denver, the worst case scenario did not materialize and Pat Surtain II’s Achilles is intact, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

“Broncos star CB Patrick Surtain II is believed to have avoided a long-term injury Sunday, per sources.” Pelissero posted on X.

“Surtain will undergo further testing for the non-contact injury to his ankle. But his Achilles is intact and all indications are that he avoided any worst-case scenario.”

Per the end of Pelissero’s statement, it would seem that the main source of the injury is Surtain’s right ankle.

Pat Surtain II Could Still Face Time on the Sidelines

Given that it appeared to be injured on the play, it does not mean that the Broncos and Surtain are out of the woods yet: ankle problems can often keep players out for weeks if not months. Chiefs wideout Tyquan Thornton is facing a potentially season-ending layoff after dislocating and likely fracturing his ankle on Sunday.

But Surtain’s ankle injury is not an obvious fracture or dislocation, but a high ankle sprain is not out of the picture, which could still mean a month or more on the sidelines, depending on the severity.

Nevertheless, Surtain having torn his Achilles was easily the worst realistic outcome of the situation, and the team can breathe an enormous sigh of relief now that said eventuality has been ruled out.