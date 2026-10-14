Broncos Get Silver Lining on Pat Surtain II Despite Missing Week 6

The Denver Broncos have been sans former Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II suffered an ankle injury against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4. Surtain has not participated in practice at all since, and missed the team’s closely-fought win against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The injury report dropped on Wednesday for the team’s Thursday night scrap against the Seattle Seahawks; what quite possibly might have been Super Bowl LX had Bo Nix not broken his ankle in the divisional round of the playoffs against the Buffalo Bills; and Surtain was once again ruled out.

However, per Mike Klis of 9News; whilst Surtain will not be participating in Week 6, there is “hope” that he could return for Week 7’s game at the Arizona Cardinals.

Pat Surtain Hoping to Return in Week 7 After Being Ruled out Week 6

“There is hope Pat Surtain can return next week vs Arizona but Talanoa Hufanga unlikely for one more week per sources. Moss questionable vs Seahawks tomorrow.”

Surtain avoided both a serious injury; some believed that an Achilles tear was on the table after the non-contact incident earlier this month; and a trip to injured reserve. Given the latter, it always seemed likely that the All-Pro corner was going to spend less than a month on the sidelines.

Nevertheless, the 26-year nearing a return is still excellent news for the franchise and its fans, who are fully aware of the impact he has on the defense. Especially in light of fellow starting corner Riley Moss, also struggling with a ribs injury over the past couple of weeks – he is questionable for Thursday night.