Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Sends Clear Message to QB Bo Nix After Broncos Win

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos played the NFL’s game of the year — so far — on Sunday in Week 8, with the Broncos reeling off 15 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to win 28-24 in Denver.

It was a sharp turnaround from what the Chiefs did to the Broncos in a Week 1 Monday Night Football showdown — a 31-10 Chiefs win.

Afterward, when Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Broncos quarterback Bo Nix met on the field, Nix felt nothing but relief. Mahomes had already turned his mind to what has made him one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history — a taste for revenge.

The Broncos’ defense stole the show in the end, stopping Mahomes and the Chiefs on four attempts starting from the Broncos’ 1-yard line.

“I’ve always admired you,” Nix told Mahomes. “I was scared to death when you got the ball back (in the fourth quarter).”

“Good luck this year,” Mahomes replied. “I hope we see you again.”

Wouldn’t that be something?

Broncos Keep Putting Together Comeback Wins

The defining aspect of the Broncos over their three seasons with Nix as the starting quarterback has been fourth-quarter comebacks and an elite defense.

“The Broncos are 3-3 since last season in games where they’ve trailed by 11-plus points in the fourth quarter,” The Ringer’s Bill Simmons said on Sunday night. “The rest of the league is 11-215. So the Broncos have almost 20 percent of all those wins.”

While Mahomes and the Chiefs may have mastered every other quarterback in the NFL, they haven’t been able to do so with the Broncos and Nix — the Broncos are 3-3 against the Chiefs with Nix since he became the starter.

Bo Nix Already Holds Several NFL Records

You can make a good argument that no NFL quarterback gets as much shade thrown at him as Nix does — despite an astounding amount of early-career success, including two playoff appearances in each of his first two seasons, and he seems on track for a third in 2026.

Nix, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, already holds his fair share of NFL records: