Broncos HC Sean Payton Announces Big Patrick Surtain Injury News

The Denver Broncos have received another encouraging injury update on All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II, although his availability for Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers remains in doubt.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on October 7, Broncos head coach Sean Payton told reporters he does not expect Denver to place Surtain on injured reserve after the cornerback suffered an ankle injury against the San Francisco 49ers.

It’s a significant development for Denver, which feared a potentially serious injury when Surtain went down without contact in Sunday’s 24-14 loss.

Avoiding injured reserve means Surtain won’t be subject to the mandatory four-game absence that comes with being placed on the list. It does not, however, mean he is ready to return.

The Broncos could still be without both starting cornerbacks against Justin Herbert and the Chargers.

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Patrick Surtain Injury Update Comes With Major Broncos Concern

Surtain suffered a right ankle injury late in the first half against San Francisco and required assistance leaving the field. He never returned.

Initial reports suggested the Broncos had avoided a worst-case scenario, with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reporting October 5 that Surtain and wide receiver Pat Bryant were expected to have short-term absences.

Payton’s latest update reinforces that optimism.

However, Surtain did not practice Wednesday, October 7, according to The Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson.

Neither did fellow starting cornerback Riley Moss, who sustained a rib injury against the 49ers.

That leaves Denver facing the possibility of entering an important AFC West matchup without either of its starting outside cornerbacks.

The Broncos are 2-2 after their loss to San Francisco, making Sunday’s matchup against the winless Chargers an opportunity to get above .500 and secure their first divisional victory of the season.

Broncos Could Turn to Former First-Round Pick Jahdae Barron

Should Surtain and Moss remain sidelined, the Broncos could start Jahdae Barron and Kris Abrams-Draine at cornerback.

Both players stepped into larger roles after the injuries against San Francisco.

For Barron, the opportunity carries additional significance.

Denver selected the former Texas standout with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he has struggled to secure a substantial defensive role.

In fact, Barron played just six defensive snaps across Denver’s first two games this season.

Surtain previously defended his young teammate during a September 23 interview.

“When his name gets called, he’s always ready to step up and make plays,” Surtain said.

Now, Barron may get his biggest opportunity yet.

There are also schematic concerns for defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

As The Athletic reported in an October 7 analysis published by NFL.com, Denver reduced its man-coverage usage from 36.2% before Surtain’s injury last season to 22.9% during the three games he missed.

Denver went 3-0 in those games, demonstrating that Joseph has previously found ways to compensate for losing his best defensive back.

But losing Moss simultaneously would present an additional challenge.

Sean Payton Also Delivers Pat Bryant Injury Update

Surtain wasn’t the only injured Broncos player to receive encouraging news Wednesday.

Payton also indicated that wide receiver Pat Bryant is not expected to require injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury against San Francisco.

Bryant was carted off the field following a 30-yard reception in the third quarter.

Like Surtain and Moss, Bryant did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.

The Broncos will have two more practice reports before assigning final injury designations for Sunday’s game against Los Angeles.

For now, Denver has avoided the most concerning outcome with Surtain’s injury. Whether the Broncos can avoid playing their first AFC West road game without him is another question.