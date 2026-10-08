NFL Insider ‘Confirmed’ Major News About Broncos’ Sean Payton

It all started with a tweet from a former Denver Broncos player, and it has since been “confirmed” that head coach Sean Payton will resume play-calling duties, taking back his calling card from offensive coordinator Davis Webb in Week 5.

“I’m hearing that Sean Payton is going to be taking over play calling this week,” former Broncos receiver Brandon Stokley said in a post on X on October 7. “Should be an interesting week.”

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote on October 8 that his group has “confirmed” that news.

“The Davis Webb experiment is over,” Florio wrote. “Webb, who was promoted to offensive coordinator in the offseason and given the keys to the play-calling car, will have those keys rescinded this weekend, when the Broncos face the Chargers.

“It’s been several weeks in the making, dating back to the disastrous Week 1 offensive performance against the Chiefs. In the 31-10 loss, Denver as a team had fewer yards from scrimmage (176) than Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III had in his debut with the team (191).”

Florio added that the “timing makes sense” with the winless Chargers on deck in Week 5.

Florio also noted that making the switch now allows Payton to find his groove as a play-caller before the Broncos face the Seattle Seahawks on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 6.

“Ultimately, it’s Payton’s team,” Florio wrote. “He needs to do whatever he thinks he should do to help the Broncos meet the high bar for 2026 that was created by their success in 2025. And the clock is ticking. Loudly.”

Broncos Beat Pushing Back on Play-Calling Rumors

Before Florio’s update, pushback had already developed regarding Payton’s intention to take back play-calling duties.

“Aware of Twitter rumor,” KOA’s Benjamin Allbright posted on X on October 7, referring to Stokely’s post. “Broncos source says ‘Saw that – hadn’t heard it and it didn’t look that way in practice.’”

Allbright followed up with another post, noting some splits in understanding:

“Broncos source texted me this last night, so apparently the whole building wasn’t on the same page as of Wednesday evening of game week.”

To that end, Payton has downplayed the significance of the play-caller, instead emphasizing execution from the players.

“I think our focus needs to be more on the specifics and the detail of each play regardless. And I think Davis is very fast and quick and understands what we’re doing. So, I appreciate the question, but I think that the most important job I have is, really, evaluating the whys,” Payton told reporters on October 7.

“I think we’re all, after a game–and after a four-game sample size–look at, all right, certainly this isn’t championship football or what we see. How quickly can we correct those things?”

The Broncos retained Webb amid outside interest for other OC vacancies.

Broncos Could Change Plans Quickly

There is a belief that play-calling duties were part of the package deal. It appears that the Broncos could at least be toying with the idea. It remains to be seen how such a switch could work out for Payton, Webb, and the Broncos.

Payton handed off the duties, in part, due to noticing he was a tick slower with his decision-making. The Broncos’ offense ranked 10th overall and 14th in scoring in 2025.

They rank 27th in both categories through four weeks in 2026.