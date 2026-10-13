Broncos Get Positive Injury News on CB Riley Moss

The Denver Broncos eked out a win over the winless Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 without their starting cornerbacks, Patrick Surtain II (ankle) and Riley Moss (ribs). They don’t want to make a habit of it.

The Broncos look like they’re moving toward getting Moss back for a huge Week 6 game against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, and getting the 3rd-year starter back on a short week as they play on Thursday Night Football.

“CB Riley Moss (ribs) is back this week on a limited basis for Broncos’ estimated practice participation,” 9News Denver’s Mike Klis wrote on his official X account on Monday night. “Pat Surtain (ankle) is still out and so was Talanoa Hufanga (ankle). Broncos don’t practice much more than a jog-through pace for short-week Thursday night games. Moss may have a chance to play.”

“Riley Moss was limited in the estimated injury report for today,” Sleeper Broncos wrote on its official X account. “He may have a chance to play on TNF, but it’ll be tough.”

Riley Moss Hurt in Week 4 Loss to 49ers

Both Moss and Surtain were hurt in a Week 4 loss to the San Francisco 49ers — a pair of injuries that happened in quick succession with Surtain first, then followed shortly after by Moss.

“Both Broncos starting CBs — Patrick Surtain and Riley Moss — are OUT for the rest of the game,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote on his official X account.

“Broncos CB Riley Moss is being evaluated for a rib injury,” 9News Denver’s Mike Klis wrote on his official X account. “Broncos two cornerbacks are Kris Abrams-Draine and Jahdae Barron. Surtain and Riley Moss are both missing.”

Riley Moss Playing for Big Money in 2026

When Surtain has been injured in the past, however briefly, Moss has stepped up and gone head-to-head with the other team’s WR1 option—and did so at a level that has him being talked about as a prized free agent in the 2027 cycle.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox added Moss to his list of next year’s most important NFL free agents.

Moss, a 3rd-round pick (No. 83 overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft, is in his 3rd year as a starter opposite Surtain and in the final season of a 4-year, $5.44 million contract.