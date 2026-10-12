Broncos 2-Time All-Pro Reveals Reason Behind Former Heart Problem

Afar-from-perfect display from the Denver Broncos saw the team manage to cross the finish line in Week 5, helped in part by another rough display by Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

All divisional games are meaningful, at least to some extent. But this particular one was more important to some than others. Two-time All-Pro guard Quinn Meinerz had an incident with his heart back in December 2023, in which he experienced chest tightness and his heart racing in the same stadium in Los Angeles; an incident that saw him get sent to the hospital.

Quinn Meinerz Avoided Heart Issues on Return to SoFi Stadium

Now back at SoFi Stadium, Meinerz opened up about the incident in Dec. ’23, after which head coach Sean Payton said the offensive lineman was going to be “fine”, and what lead to said situation at the time.

“Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz talked to several reporters how “I’ve struggled in the past few years in this stadium with heart stuff.” Said a lot of “external stress” affected that. Said “relationship” issues involved in it.” Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette wrote on Oct. 11. “Stress” and “Relationship Issues” Contributed to Heart Problem

The former third round pick did not divulge further on what “external stress” or “relationship issues” contributed to his heart problems, but it would appear that they were significant enough to have a distinct physiological effect on him.

Since that unfortunate and scary incident, Meinerz has gone on to be a first-team All-Pro selection on two occasions; both of the past two seasons – and also made the Pro Bowl in 2025.