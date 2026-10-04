Riley Moss Injury Update: Broncos CB Ruled Out Against 49ers

The Denver Broncos lost their 2 starting outside cornerbacks back-to-back in Sunday’s Week 4 game against the San Francisco 49ers, with NFL All-Pro Patrick Surtain II leaving with a lower-body injury followed shortly after by Riley Moss.

“Both Broncos starting CBs — Patrick Surtain and Riley Moss — are OUT for the rest of the game,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote on his official X account.

“Broncos CB Riley Moss is being evaluated for a rib injury,” 9News Denver’s Mike Klis wrote on his official X account. “Broncos two cornerbacks are Kris Abrams-Draine and Jahdae Barron. Surtain and Riley Moss are both missing.”

“Riley Moss (rib) is questionable for the Broncos,” The Athletic’s Matt Barrows wrote on X. “It means they’re down two CBs.”

Patrick Surtain II Helped Off Field by Trainers

Surtain suffered what appeared to be a non-contact injury and needed multiple people to help him off the field and into the locker room shortly before halftime.

Surtain was replaced by 2025 1st-round pick Jahdae Barron. The Broncos went into halftime tied 3-3 after blocking a 49ers field-goal attempt as time expired in the 1st half.

“Pat Surtain (ankle) questionable to return,” 9News Denver’s Mike Klis wrote on his official X account.

“Patrick Surtain getting helped off after a non-contact knee injury,” NFL on Prime’s James Palmer wrote on his official X account. “Had an arm over the shoulder of a medical official on each side leaving the field. Truly something to monitor, one of the best players in football and former DPOY.”

Riley Moss Playing for Big Money in 2026

When Surtain has been injured in the past, however briefly, Moss has stepped up and gone head-to-head with the other team’s WR1 option—and did so at a level that has him being talked about as a prized free agent in the 2027 cycle.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox added Moss to his list of next year’s most important NFL free agents.

Moss, in his 3rd year as a starter opposite Surtain, was a 3rd-round pick (No. 83 overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft and is in the final season of a 4-year, $5.44 million contract.