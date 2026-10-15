Report: Broncos Get Great Riley Moss Update Ahead of Seahawks Game

The Denver Broncos were without both starting cornerbacks for Week 5’s win against division rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers.

Whilst Pat Surtain II was ruled out for the game, although he hopes to return the week after for Week 7’s bout at the Arizona Cardinals, CB2 Riley Moss was ruled “questionable” with a rib injury.

Riley Moss ‘Trending’ Towards Playing On Thursday Night

At this point, Moss’ playing status appears to be nearing a game-time decision, but according to Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette, the former third round pick is “trending” towards playing on Thursday night.

“Things I’m told are trending toward #Broncos CB Riley Moss playing tonight vs. Seattle. He was listed as questionable after having missed one game due to a rib injury. Was limited in practice this week.” Tomasson wrote on X on Oct. 15, a few hours before kick-off.

Jahdae Barron and Kris Abrams-Draine have occupied to the boundary corner slots in Moss and Surtain’s absence, with Ja’Quan McMillian remaining as the nickel on the inside.

Jahdae Barrons and Kris Abrams-Draine Have Filled in For Missing CBs

With Surtain out for Thursday, a Moss return would likely see him and former first round draft pick Barron man the exterior, with McMillian staying in the slot.

Moss originally injured his ribs when he landed hard on the side of his body in the second quarter of the loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Having already lost Surtain earlier in the quarter to a non-contact ankle injury, Denver played the second half of the game without either player.

The Broncos will be hoping that the can get at least one of their starters back against the reigning Super Bowl champions.