Broncos Sign Speedy 5-Foot-10 Wide Receiver Amid Pat Bryant Injury

The Denver Broncos are doubling back on Cameron Ross.

“Per source, Broncos have signed WR Cameron Ross back to their practice squad,” 9News’ Mike Klis reported on X on October 6. “Undrafted rookie was with Broncos all offseason and preseason so he knows the offensive system.”

Klis also noted that the 5-foot-10 Ross “had a couple workouts and recent interest from other teams.”

“Ross played for three different programs in college, starting at UConn before moving to James Madison and then transferring to Virginia to finish up his time in the NCAA. He was effective in all three stops and though he didn’t post eye-popping numbers, he did enough to be a priority free-agent signing following the draft,” Sporting News’ Travis Wakeman wrote in a profile on the rookie in May.

“For his college career, he caught 134 passes for 1,538 yards and six touchdowns. He averaged 11.4 yards per catch. He doesn’t possess elite traits and doesn’t have incredible size. The way he wins is with his speed and route-running to gain enough separation to create windows to throw the ball into. At his Pro Day, he posted a 4.42-second 40-yard dash.”

Broncos Sign Cameron Ross Amid WR Injury

Ross’ return to the Broncos comes as the team navigates the loss of second-year receiver Pat Bryant to a multi-week ankle injury that he suffered in Denver’s Week 4 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Ross caught five passes for 29 yards for the Broncos during the 2026 preseason.

The Broncos have also dealt with injuries to Marvin Mims Jr.–who is their primary punt returner, a role that Ross could take over–and Jaylen Waddle in recent weeks.

Ross is obviously not of the caliber of either player, but he does provide the Broncos with more depth at the position, along with fellow rookie UDFA Kolbe Katsis. How long Ross sticks with the Broncos this time remains to be seen.