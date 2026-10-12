Sean Payton Gives Blunt Response to Questions About Broncos QB Bo Nix

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton wasn’t particularly interested in discussing quarterback Bo Nix’s confidence level following Sunday’s 23-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

He was considerably more willing to discuss the problems with Denver’s offense, especially since it was the first game resuming playcalling duties after relieving Davis Webb.

During an October 12 conference call with reporters, Payton was asked where he believes Nix’s confidence stands after another uneven offensive performance. The Broncos coach declined to offer an assessment, instead delivering a pointed response about the unit’s ongoing struggles.

“We are not giving levels of confidence grades right now on a Monday morning before a Thursday game,” Payton said. “You can go ahead and opinionate.”

Payton then shifted his attention to Denver’s offensive execution.

“I’m watching the film offensively, and there’s a ton of things we’re not doing well right now,” Payton said. “That has to improve.”

Sean Payton Addresses Bo Nix’s Confidence After Broncos Win

Payton’s remarks came after Nix completed 16 of 27 passes for just 123 yards and one touchdown against Los Angeles. He did not throw an interception, but he lost a fumble and averaged only 4.6 yards per pass attempt.

The performance continued a disappointing statistical start to the season for Nix, who has completed 59.9% of his passes for 942 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions through five games.

Denver’s offense finished Sunday’s contest with just 224 total yards, relying heavily on its defense to create scoring opportunities.

Payton’s unwillingness to publicly evaluate Nix’s confidence should not necessarily be interpreted as concern about the quarterback’s mindset. However, his comments made clear that the head coach isn’t satisfied with the offense’s production.

He also addressed whether Nix should take more chances throwing the football.

“He and I will be on the same page each week relative to the plays and the plan,” Payton said.

“Look, I think there are certain throws we are going to be aggressive with, there are other throws we are going to be smart with. We’ll be on the same page.”

Those comments carry additional significance after Payton resumed offensive play-calling duties from Davis Webb ahead of the Chargers game. The change has yet to produce the kind of consistent offensive performance Denver is seeking.

Broncos Defense Continues to Cover for Offensive Struggles

While Denver’s offense remains a work in progress, the Broncos defense is providing the margin for error.

The unit forced three turnovers against the Chargers, including two in the fourth quarter, helping Denver erase a 17-10 deficit and secure its third victory of the season.

Following the game, Payton acknowledged the importance of those takeaways.

“I thought one of the big things was, we took it away three times defensively,” Payton said, according to the Broncos’ official website. “And we forced a four-and-out on a QB sneak. So, essentially, four big game changers.”

He revisited that theme Monday, explaining that the team’s improved takeaway production “can cure a lot of what ails you,” according to Aric DiLalla of the Broncos’ official website.

Payton also emphasized that turnovers were a significant reason Denver won despite its offensive shortcomings.

That creates an uncomfortable question for the Broncos: How sustainable is winning games while depending on the defense to consistently provide short fields and additional possessions?

Denver has scored 20 or fewer points in three of its five games this season. Nix has also been held below 150 passing yards twice, including Sunday’s victory.

Broncos Face Quick Turnaround Against Seahawks

There is little time for Payton and Nix to address those concerns.

The Broncos return home for a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on October 15, giving Denver a short week to prepare for another challenging opponent.

Payton’s return to play-calling produced a victory in Los Angeles, but the offensive numbers didn’t offer much evidence of a breakthrough.

Now, with the Broncos sitting at 3-2, the challenge is getting more consistent production from Nix and the offense without requiring the defense to carry so much of the burden.

And judging by Payton’s comments Monday, he knows the current formula needs work.