Multiple Players Facing NFL Discipline Over Denver Broncos Game

The Denver Broncos got the victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7, but the NFL could double back for several players, including Alex Singleton and Brandon Jones.

Singleton has run afoul of the NFL’s rules multiple times this season. He has already been fined for a late hit, a hit on a defenseless player (rescinded), and impermissible use of the helmet, and could add a second strike in any of those categories for his infraction against Arizona.

It happened during the third quarter on a first-and-10 from the Broncos 30-yard line.

Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett’s pass intended for tight end Trey McBride fell incomplete, but officials flagged Singleton for “roughing the passer.” Singleton avoided costing the Broncos, as safety Brandon Jones was flagged for pass interference.

The Cardinals chose to enforce Jones’ penalty over Singleton’s. However, per the NFL, Singleton’s infraction can cost players up to $17,911 for first offenses and $23,882 after that.

Singleton has appealed two of his fines this season and could do the same for this one.

That is, if one comes, since the NFL levies fines at its discretion and often docks players amounts that differ from what is listed on their official website. Unfortunately for head coach Sean Payton and the Broncos, Singleton is not the only player the NFL could have additional discipline for.

Alex Singleton, Broncos Teammate Face Punishment From NFL

Jones could also draw the NFL’s attention, and not for his PI during that outweighed Singleton’s roughing call in the Broncos’ win.

During the first quarter on a first-and-10 from the Broncos 45-yard line, Cardinals running back Zonovan Knight took a handoff 29 yards. Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron made the stop, but officials flagged Jones for “lowering the head to make forcible contact” in his failed attempt.

Impermissible use of the helmet can incur fines as high as $23,882 for first-time infractions.

Second offenses can incur $47,762 fines, but Jones also picks up his first strike. Three strikes in the same category triggers a one-game suspension.

They can appeal those fines and decisions, and they could get some of their fine money back at the end of the season if they avoid further infractions. However, if the penalties stick, they will carry over into future seasons.

Both players will look to play cleaner in Week 8 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL Could Take Look at Two Cardinals Players

Jones and Singleton were the only Broncos players called for fineable offenses. However, two Cardinals could also hear from the NFL this coming week.

The first call for a fineable offense of the game went against cornerback Kalen King.

During a punt from Broncos punter Jeremy Crawshaw, officials flagged King for an “illegal blindside block.” That could see him draw a fine as high as $12, 537 for his first offense. A second offense would cost $18,507.

Also in the first quarter, Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier gained 3 yards on a second-and-3 from the Arizona 13. Officials called the play back over a face mask against McBride.

That could see McBride fined as much as $11,941 ($17,911 for a second offense).