Broncos Release Super Bowl Champion in ‘Surprise’ Move

The Denver Broncos are at the point where every roster move gets combed over a little more — such is the life of a Super Bowl contender in the days leading up to the November 10 NFL trade deadline.

“Surprise: The Broncos released safety Taylor Rapp per wire,” 9News Denver’s Mike Klis wrote on his official X account on Friday. “Surprise move … these type of moves are done with vested vet players like Rapp because they are not subject to waivers. See roster gymnastics with Lil’Jordan Humphrey in recent years.”

“Broncos released veteran S Taylor Rapp, per the wire,” The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel wrote on X. “Procedural move. He’s expected to be re-signed to the practice squad tomorrow and elevated for Sunday’s game.”

Rapp Left Broncos to Deal With ‘Personal Issue’

Rapp is a former starter for both the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams.

Rapp played for the Bills the last 3 seasons, including making 14 starts in 2024. He started the 1st 6 games in 2025 but missed the remainder of the regular season after suffering a season-ending knee injury.

The Broncos signed him toward the end of training camp but released him just days later.

“The Broncos are making a couple roster moves ahead of their third preseason game, signing DT Israel Antwine and T Foster Sarell, per source,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on August 26. “Newly signed safety Taylor Rapp was released and WR Kyre Duplessis was waived.”

Rapp started all 17 games for the Rams in 2021 on the way to a Super Bowl win.

According to Broncos head coach Sean Payton, Rapp’s release stemmed from a “personal issue,” and he indicated the Broncos might be interested in bringing him back in the future. Which they did.

“Taylor Rapp had personal issues,” Klis wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “No injury or anything. Timing wasn’t right.”

Taylor Rapp Provided Boost With Hufanga Missing

Rapp has provided a boost with 2-time NFL All-Pro safety Taylor Hufanga missing with an injury for the last three games — a stretch in which the Broncos won three consecutive games with Rapp on the roster, including one start. He had 14 tackles over those three games.