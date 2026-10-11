Talanoa Hufanga Injury: Broncos Announce Playing Status During 49ers Game

Denver Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga exited the game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 during the third quarter after being hit in the back during a run play.

After initially being ruled questionable to return initially, the former San Francisco 49ers safety was soon after ruled out as he headed to the locker room after a visit to the blue medical tent.

“Broncos S Talanoa Hufanga downgraded to OUT with the ankle injury.” The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel reported on Sunday afternoon.

Who Will Replace Talanoa Hufanga at Safety?

Devon Key is next man up in Denver in place of the ex-All-Pro safety, although the team could also turn to 2023 sixth round pick J.L. Skinner or former Cincinnati Bengal Tycen Anderson.

Key had played just 9 snaps on defense through four games prior to Hufanga’s injury in Week 5. Skinner and Anderson have played none.

Hufanga is one of the more accomplished defensive players on the Broncos defense, and in 2025 earned his second All-Pro nod after managing 106 tackles, 11 tackles-for-loss and six passes defended.

Replacement Devon Key originally joined the team back in 2022 after originally signing with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent back in 2021, and since becoming a full-time member of the team in 2024 the 28-year old has managed 61 tackles, 1 sack and 1 tackle-for-loss.