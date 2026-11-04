Broncos Trade Pitch Sends Underused Draft Pick to Titans After Jeffery Simmons Trade

The Denver Broncos have once again shown they have one of the NFL’s elite defenses — underscored by a goal-line stand to win a Week 8 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Part of having such an elite defense means talented players don’t always get the run they should and have to sit behind even more talented players — as is the case for defensive end Sai’vion Jones, who is buried on the depth chart behind NFL All-Pro Zach Allen.

Jones, a 3rd-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, could still have value for the Broncos as a trade chip, with ESPN’s Aaron Schatz suggesting the Tennessee Titans make a move to trade for the 6-foot-5, 289-pound former LSU star after trading All-Pro defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears last week.

“After trading away Simmons, the Titans should look for any young, highly drafted defensive linemen who haven’t developed with their current teams,” Schatz wrote on November 4. “Jones might fit the bill, as he was unable to claim the defensive end spot across from Zach Allen this season.”

Jones Predicted to Miss 53-Man Roster Before Season

ESPN’s Jeff Legwold predicted Jones would be left off the 53-man roster toward the end of training camp.

“In this scenario, Jordan Jackson edges out Sai’vion Jones, last year’s third-round pick, for the sixth (defensive line) spot,” Legwold wrote on August 24. “While Jonathon Cooper’s roster spot might have looked shakier in the spring given the tone of the team’s statements at the time, he’s on track to be on the 53 unless he is suspended by the NFL before Week 1 under the personal conduct policy. In that scenario, Dondrea Tillman likely earns the fourth spot.”

Jones played only three regular-season games as a rookie in 2025 but has played in 7 regular-season games in 2026 and has seen an uptick in his play over the last month, with increased usage during that time — all part of the Broncos’ current 4-game winning streak.

Sai’Vion Jones Impressed Before NFL Draft

Jones, 6-foot-5 and 289 pounds, turned heads by running a 4.7-second 40-yard dash before the 2025 NFL Draft — downright blazing speed for someone his size and position.

He also showed some pretty solid consistency over his last two seasons at LSU, making 26 consecutive starts with 73 tackles, 11 TFLs, 7 sacks, 4 pass deflections, and 2 forced fumbles.

NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein correctly predicted Jones would be a 3rd-round pick.

“A 4-3 defensive end who fits the NFL mold with size, toughness and effort,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “Jones has good bend and a couple of reliable moves to unlock the top of the rush. He rarely works beyond pocket depth and has an instinctive secondary rush to cook in the pocket. His hands are twitchy and violent but he allows blockers into his frame a little too often. Maximum energy is exerted on every rep but he might need to improve pacing to become more consistent against the run. Jones’ translatable traits and rush talent make him an ascending prospect who could see early third-down reps before taking on a starting spot in the future.”