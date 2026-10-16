Denver Broncos Urged to Bench Struggling $48 Million Starter

The results were on the field for the Denver Broncos offense in Thursday night’s 17-14 Week 6 overtime win over the Seattle Seahawks. If the Broncos keep playing like this, those results could end up in the loss column.

Part of the problem with what’s been the NFL’s most confounding offense so far this season has been starting center Luke Wattenberg’s play, which he showed before a national audience against the Seahawks.

Fans and pundits alike were calling for Wattenberg, 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, to lose his starting spot after the win over Seattle.

Wattenberg signed a 4-year, $48 million contract extension in November 2025.

“Wattenberg got an extension to hike the ball anywhere BUT directly to Bo,” Broncos fan account In The Nix of Time wrote on X.

“I’m honesty really worried about the center position,” Broncos fan Trevor Judge wrote on his official X account. “Wattenberg isn’t playing anywhere near his new price tag. He has to get out of his head and find a way to get back on track. You’ve already got a lot of money committed to the line you’re not left with a ton of options.”

“Luke Wattenberg has had issues with his snaps ever since being the starter for the Broncos and it finally bites them on this drive,” Sleeper Broncos wrote on its official X account on Thursday night. “Second down play was an atrocious snap and basically killed the drive It can’t continue like this.”

“I am once again begging the Broncos to replace Luke Wattenberg,” Mile High Huddle’s Zack Kelberman wrote on his official X account.

Luke Wattenberg’s Many Injury Struggles

Wattenberg injured his shoulder in a Week 16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars that snapped the Broncos’ 11-game winning streak.

“The Broncos placed starting C Luke Wattenberg on IR today with a shoulder injury,” NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo wrote on X. “He’s out through the first two playoff games with an injury that’s still being evaluated to determine if he can return later in the postseason.”

After Wattenberg’s injury, the Broncos bounced back to win its final 2 games of the regular season with Alex Forsyth starting at center. Forsyth started 4 games at center for the Broncos in 2024 while Wattenberg was out with an ankle injury.

Wattenberg returned for a 10-7 home loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

Wattenberg Could Become Elite Center Again

Wattenberg’s 70.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus in 2025 put him ninth among 40 eligible players at his position.

That has done little to assuage the concerns over his play on a night where Denver’s offense seemed totally lost.

“I really don’t understand how the Broncos staff continues to allow Wattenberg to play when EVERY snap is like this,” Marcky Sports wrote on its official X account.

“Wattenberg’s snapping has been bad all season,” Mile High Report wrote on its official X account.

“Luke Wattenberg said this week he needs to be better on his snaps; he had one wide of Bo Nix that the QB couldn’t field,” Broncos reporter Andrew Mason wrote on his official X account on Thursday night.