Broncos Share Terrible Injury News on Talented Young WR

The Denver Broncos thought talented young wide receiver Pat Bryant might bounce back from what was initially thought to be a much more serious ankle injury after a Week 4 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

It turns out Bryant will need more time to heal.

“The Broncos are placing emerging WR Pat Bryant on short-term IR with the ankle injury suffered vs. the 49ers on Sunday, per a source,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Friday. “Bryant will miss the next four games and can return as soon as the team’s Nov. 8 game vs the Panthers.”

Bryant has been one of the bright spots for the Broncos in a frustrating 2-2 start to the regular season. The Broncos travel to face the winless Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5.

“Broncos are placing WR Pat Bryant on short-term IR because of his ankle injury, source confirm,” 9News Denver’s Mike Klis wrote on his official X account. “He was close to returning for the 4-game minimum, but the Broncos may need roster spots to bring up (Lil’Jordan) Humphrey from the practice squad and some CBs from the practice squad.”

Initial Optimism After Pat Bryant’s Injury

Reports in the days after Bryant’s injury were optimistic that he wouldn’t have to go on injured reserve and might miss only a few games.

“Broncos WR Pat Bryant sprained his ankle during Sunday’s loss at San Francisco, and now is expected to miss ‘a few weeks’ per source,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on October 5.

“High ankle sprain suspected for Pat Bryant,” Dr. Jeff Mueller wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Glad there’s no fracture.”

“Breaking: Pat Bryant sprained his ankle in the Broncos’ loss to the 49ers and is expected to miss a few weeks, per source,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Broncos and Pat avoided a season-ending injury, which is a big win.”

Broncos Lost Three Starters Against 49ers

Bryant lost 3 starters quickly against the 49ers — starting cornerbacks Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss went down first.

“Broncos WR Pat Bryant, who they love and had his role growing by the week, was down with what appears to be a serious lower leg injury,” NFL on Prime’s James Palmer wrote on his official X account. “He was carted off the field.”

Neither Surtain or Moss have practiced this week and both are likely out against the Chargers.