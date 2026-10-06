Denver Broncos Get Closer Look at Former Browns Draft Pick

The Denver Broncos have brought a former Cleveland Browns wide receiver in for a closer look, working out Jamari Thrash on Tuesday.

“Former Browns WR Jamari Thrash is working out for the Broncos today,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account on Tuesday.

“WR Jamari Thrash to work out for Broncos,” Pro Football Talk wrote on its official X account on Tuesday.

Thrash played the last 2 seasons with the Browns and was waived on September 11.

Jamari Thrash Starred at 2 Different Colleges

Thrash, 6-foot and 190 pounds, starred at 2 different colleges. He was an All-Sun Belt Conference pick at Georgia State in 2022 and transferred to Louisville, where he earned All-ACC honors in 2023.

He was an incredibly productive wide receiver throughout his college career — in 49 games, he had 167 receptions for 2,610 yards and 19 total touchdowns.

Play

NFL Draft Expert Correctly Predicted Thrash’s Spot

NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein correctly predicted Thrash would be a 5th-round pick — the Browns selected him in the 5th round (N0. 156 overall) after he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“Thrash makes up with speed what he gives away with play strength,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “He has an extensive history of stretching the field, showing an ability to find a second gear on deep routes or on short catches that turn into chunk plays. He’ll have some issues against NFL press, but formational consideration could help in that regard. Thrash has the physical ability to run a more complete route tree as a pro, but a lack of hand strength and frame size create too many drops and losses on contested catches. Thrash has the potential to work inside or outside but has excessive feast-or-famine qualities.”

Thrash has played 18 career NFL games — 9 games each in 2024 and 2025 — with 13 receptions for 129 yards.