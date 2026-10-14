At 32, Lions QB Jared Goff Proven To Be Among NFL’s Best

The Detroit Lions have found paydirt in quarterback Jared Goff, whom they acquired from the Los Angeles Rams in the blockbuster January 2021 trade that reshaped the futures of both franchises.

Despite their inconsistent 2025 campaign, along with their 3-2 record so far in 2026, Goff has remained among the game’s best players at his current position, and the Lions continue to depend on him to maximize their chances of success.

On Wednesday, Goff celebrated his 32nd birthday, and to mark the occasion, the Lions let it be known just how he stacks up against his peers of the same age.

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff Remains Elite At Age 32

Goff celebrated his 32nd birthday on Wednesday, and the Lions commemorated the occasion with some notable stats amongst his peers of the same age.

Through age 31, Goff ranks:

•1st in completions (3,568) •2nd in QB starts (156) •2nd in passing yards (41,107) •2nd in 300-yard games (50) •4th in passing TDs (268) •T-6th in QB wins (93)

Needless to say, Goff has proven that he’s worthy of being included in the conversation for the top quarterbacks in the NFL, and the stats show it.

Jared Goff Led The Lions To A Week 5 Win Over The Cardinals

Over the weekend, the Lions bounced back from a disappointing road loss to the Carolina Panthers, taking down the Arizona Cardinals 45-21 to improve to 3-2 heading into their bye week.

While Goff may have wanted to carry the momentum from that win directly into the next game, the energy and “swagger” the team played with will now have to fuel them through the bye until they face their NFC North rival, the Packers.

“You almost wish you could play tomorrow after a game like today, but it’s good. It really is. It is better than the alternative and to win in the way we did – I think the way we were feeding off each other today and the energy the defense was giving us – that’s the way the game goes. It is a complementary football game and you could certainly feel it. I felt all day of (the fact that) they were playing with energy and swagger and then we were feeding off that, getting short field, scoring and then they would multiply that. It feels good to win in that way for sure.”

Goff, under former Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, led seven straight scoring drives for the Lions as part of the win at Arizona.

“It felt like (Offensive coordinator) Drew (Petzing) could call whatever he wanted and we were going to make it work,” Goff said. “I think today was a good example of, like I’ve said, where we can go and what we are capable of. I think I said it earlier last week (but) we’ve been good, right? Today we were great ,and there are still some things to be better at certainly, but today we were like ‘OK, that’s what we were capable of.” It’s good to know that’s our standard now and we can hold guys accountable to what we just did today.”