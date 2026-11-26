The Detroit Lions are hoping to improve their record to 9-2 with a victory over the divisional rival Chicago Bears, whom they are hosting in their annual Thanksgiving Day matchup at Ford Field.

As of the midway point of the second quarter, the Lions enjoy a 10-3 lead over the visiting Bears; Detroit’s touchdown was scored by running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

And in doing so, Gibbs passed Lions icon and Hall of Famer Barry Sanders in the NFL record books with his 53rd rushing touchdown before turning 25 years of age.

Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs Officially Moves Ahead Of Barry Sanders In Club History

Early in the second quarter, Gibbs scampered into the end zone for Detroit’s first touchdown of the afternoon, increasing their lead to 9-0.

And it was a historic score for Gibbs, as he officially moved past Lions icon Barry Sanders with his 53rd touchdown before turning 25 years of age.

The Lions reported on X:

“Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs has produced his 53rd-career rushing TD, passing Barry Sanders (52) for the most rushing TDs before a player’s 25th birthday in NFL

history.”

As if that weren’t enough, it was also the fifth-straight game with a rushing touchdown for Gibbs, which is tied for the third-longest single-season streak in franchise history.

Lions QB Jared Goff Had Strong Words For Gibbs After Their Win Over The Buccaneers

During their win over the Bucs, Gibbs scored a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter while racking up 56 yards.

Afterward, Lions quarterback Jared Goff had high praise for the star running back.

“I looked at it after, I’m like, ‘holy smokes,’” the Lions quarterback said. “Yeah, it’s just how the game goes. You start to wear them down, wear them down, wear them down. They’re a really good defense, and they’re human, though.

“They get worn down, and our O-line did a great job of doing that … That’s a stout D-line, and it was good at the end.”

“Man, we’re growing up front. We’re getting better. We’re growing,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said. “We are youthful, but that youth is growing up fast … They’re getting better. And so that’s crucial. And I just thought they came out ready to go today.

“And then you start working a little bit. Find some creases for Gibbs, what’s the best runs for him, create some space. What is he feeling good about? And the O-line, what can we feel like we see the best overall? And then you just start hanging your hat on them a little bit.”