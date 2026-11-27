The Detroit Lions dropped a heartbreaker against Ben Johnson and the divisional rival Chicago Bears on Thursday afternoon, but there was a bit of controversy that Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany is calling for the NFL to look into.

But now, Bears defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons is responding to what he called the “crying” on Detroit’s side of things.

Bears Respond To Detroit Lions Offensive Lineman Christian Mahogany

According to Simmons, Mahogany’s comments were simply “crying”.

“It’s a lot of crying on that side of the ball when that happened,” Simmons said of the Lions.

“But as a defensive lineman, if your quarterback is checking, I’m allowed to say, ‘He’s checking to a run.’ When Jared changes it and I say, ‘It’s a run,’ it’s not my fault that your center jumped. That’s literally the only time that I said something,” said Simmons. “All the other ones, I think (Scruggs) just knew that when I’m lined up right over his head, that could be a little — that’s on him. He’s trying to get into a position so he can block me.”

“He told me, as long as I’m talking to my guys and not saying the cadence, I’m totally fine. Like I said, when you’re into games like that and things get loud, I just say, ‘Run.’ First off, I have no reason to say, ‘Hut.’ They don’t even go on hut. It’s ‘White 18, White 18,’ that’s their snap count. Not on hut. So when you let the ref know exactly what I was saying, as long as we’re on the same page and as long as I don’t come close to saying, ‘Hut,’ then we fine. But my goal in all that is to let my defense know what play may be coming, and that’s exactly what I was doing,” said Simmons.

Dan Campbell Called Out Christian Mahogany’s Costly Penalty

Speaking of Mahogany, he took a costly penalty after taunting Simmons, forcing the Lions to move their extra-point attempt back. They missed the kick, which helped set the stage for the beginning of Chicago’s comeback.

For head coach Dan Campbell, Mahogany’s penalty was what turned the game on its head.

“One of them, it changed the dynamic of the points because now you’re going for it instead of just kicking a field goal, and now it changes the end of that game,” said Campbell on the Mahogany penalty.