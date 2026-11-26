The Detroit Lions suffered a devastating loss to the divisional rival Chicago Bears on Thursday afternoon at Ford Field, as the Ben Johnson-led rivals from the Windy City snatched victory from the jaws of defeat late in regulation.

Rome Odunze’s six-yard touchdown reception with just three seconds left in regulation proved to be the difference in Chicago’s 39-35 victory, improving their record to 9-2 and taking the divisional lead; the Lions dropped to 8-3.

But afterward, Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany is calling for the NFL to investigate what he described as the Bears emulating their snap counts.

Detroit Lions Offensive Lineman Christian Mahogany Calls For NFL Investigation Into Bears

Following the heartbreaking loss, Mahogany called for the NFL to investigate what he described as the Bears emulating their snap counts.

“No b****ing and complaining. We had self-inflicted wounds,” he said via Brad Galli on X, formerly known as Twitter. “The league can investigate.”

Mahogany was essentially accusing the Bears of the Lions’ snap counts, which could have made it more difficult for Detroit’s offensive linemen to know exactly when the ball was going to be snapped.

This is blatantly illegal according to NFL rules.

“Due to the fact that the umpire is positioned in the offensive backfield for most scrimmage plays, no official is within close proximity of the line of scrimmage,” a 2011 NFL memo confirmed. “Therefore it is more difficult to determine if a defensive player is imitating the quarterback’s cadence and/or snap count.

“If it is determined by video review or other means available to the league office that defensive players are engaging in such practices, such players, and their position coaches, coordinators, and head coaches, will be subject to disciplinary action.”

Either way, the Lions still suffered nothing short of a heartbreaking loss despite the MVP-esque performance of running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

The Lions Blew An 11-Point Fourth Quarter Lead

The Lions blew an 11-point fourth-quarter lead Thursday afternoon, falling 39-35 to the Bears after quarterback Caleb Williams found Odunze for the game-winning touchdown with three seconds remaining in regulation, stunning the sellout crowd.

Gibbs had a monster game with 205 rushing yards and three touchdowns, but Detroit’s defense couldn’t get the final stop needed to preserve the victory. Now, the Lions will have to turn their attention toward facing the Atlanta Falcons next Sunday, Dec. 1 on the road.