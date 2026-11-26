The Detroit Lions are taking on the divisional rival Chicago Bears in their traditional Thanksgiving Day contest, and it marks the second time that former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has returned to Ford Field as a member of the opposition.

The Lions, who got off to a quick 3-0 advantage over the visiting Bears, are hoping to improve their record to 9-2 and take a first-place position over Chicago for the divisional lead.

And during the first quarter, following an impressive reception, he decided to troll Johnson with his celebration.

Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown Trolls Ben Johnson

Following an impressive reception, St. Brown trolled Johnson with his signature stanky leg celebration:

And based on the replies, it seemed as though Bears fans weren’t exactly impressed.

One fan said, “He knows he not getting a touchdown so he had to waste it on a first down cele 🤣🤣🤣”

Another fan said, “Gunna be great when Ben and the Bears get the last laugh.”

A particularly upset Bears fan said, “‘Team so unlikable. Whole ass celly for a first down what a clown.”

Speaking sarcastically, this fan said, “hahaha OMG! Thats fricking hilarious! Where does this guy come up with this stuff?!”

Another fan wrote, “Most obvious unoriginal thing he could’ve done. Par for the course for him.”

Finally, this fan said, “All that to get locked up 3 straight plays in the red zone.”

Lions Fans Loved What They Saw From St. Brown

While Bears fans were fuming after St. Brown trolled Johnson, Lions fans had a different take.

“Amon-Ra hitting Ben Johnson with his own knee slap on Thanksgiving is cold blooded 😂 nothing better than trolling your old OC,” one fan said.

“roasting your old coordinator on thanksgiving is the most family thing possible,” said this fan.

This fan said, “Trolling his old OC on Thanksgiving is elite lol.”

Finally, this fan said, “amon-ra is the best receiver in this game and it isn’t close.”