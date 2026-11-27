The Detroit Lions played in Germany in Week 10. They came home and did not have a bye week despite the travel in Week 11. Then, they faced the Chicago Bears on a Thursday in Week 12. The short week and hectic schedule caused the team to enter the game a bit thin on defense.

Detroit wound up playing five defensive players in much bigger roles than they typically have taken on due to the injuries and tough schedule. Who was asked to step up, and how did they perform?

Detroit Lions Lean on Five Defenders for Bigger Roles in Week 12 Loss

The Lions were missing D.J. Wonnum, Skyler Gil-Howard, Chuck Clark along with all of their other injuries they previously had. Derrick Moore, Anthony Lucas, Kerby Joseph, Andre Cisco, and Mekhi Wingo ended up playing season-high rates in snaps. Moore, Lucas, and Wingo played career highs.

Derrick Moore

Moore played a career-high 66 snaps, stepping in as the full-time starter for Wonnum. In the past four weeks, he went from 58% to 68% to 80%, and this week he played 88% of the snaps. He has been dominant. Moore has 6.5 sacks, all of them coming in the last four weeks.

Anthony Lucas

Lucas played 12 snaps in Week 9 when Wonnum was out with a concussion. Last week, despite Aidan Hutchinson being out, they called up Ahmed Hassanein over Lucas. In Week 12, Hassanein played nine snaps, and Lucas played 45. He recorded four pressures. When Wonnum comes back, they might continue to use Lucas as a third rusher.

Kerby Joseph

Joseph played 46 snaps as the nickel defender in his first week healthy. However, this week he was up to 60 snaps. It was not a full game, but a step forward. He also played in most base looks. It will be interesting to see how his role changes when Chuck Clark comes back. Clark was wearing the green dot and was named a captain. Still, they cannot keep Joseph off of the field.

Andre Cisco

The Lions traded for Cisco because they needed depth at safety. The injury to Clark put that to the test already. Cisco played ten snaps in the two weeks after being traded for. He played 34 snaps for the Lions in Week 12. He mostly took on the role of the nickel and dime defender. He also took some snaps from Joseph as their actual starting safety.

Mekhi Wingo

Wingo is in his third NFL season. He played 177 snaps as a rookie but was down to 59 snaps in year two. He has not been active all season. However, with Gil-Howard out, they needed the former draft pick from LSU. Wingo played 30 snaps and recorded two pressures. He also recorded a tackle.

Gil-Howard will not be back this season. So, Wingo is going to continue to get work as long as he plays as he did in Week 12.