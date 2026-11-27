The Detroits Lions had a two-score lead in the fourth quarter at Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day but still failed to finish off the Chicago Bears, which was due at least in part to a few questionable decisions by head coach Dan Campbell.

Campbell’s first controversial call came just ahead of the two-minute warning on a fourth-down play with four yards to go. Detroit was in field-goal range and up three points at the time. But instead of attempting a kick that would have put the Lions up six points, Campbell chose to try for a first down.

Quarterback Jared Goff threw a pass to running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards tackled in the open field for a gain of just one yard. The play resulted in Chicago gaining possession, which the Bears eventually turned into the game-winning drive.

Reporters asked Campbell about his decision during the postgame press conference.

“I thought we’d get it,” Campbell responded. “I don’t regret that. Sometimes that happens.”

Campbell has a reputation for being aggressive to a fault during his tenure as the team’s head coach, sometimes bucking what the analytics dictate in favor of trying to put pressure on opponents.

Dan Campbell Also Used Timeouts in Controversial Manner on Bears’ Game-Winning Drive

During the Bears’ 68-yard march to win the game, Campbell chose to use the Lions’ two final timeouts during a stretch of plays with a little more and a little less than one minute to play, as Chicago approached the red zone.

Those decisions ended up helping the Bears manage the clock on the final drive, allowing Chicago to score the game-winning touchdown with just three seconds left.

Campbell also explained those decisions during the postgame interviews.

“Dan Campbell said he called the timeouts on Chicago’s final drive in hopes that the Lions would have a chance to respond if the Bears scored,” Nolan Bianchi of Detroit News reported via X.

Lions Had Chance to Take Control of NFC North Division With Win Over Bears on Thanksgiving Day

The Lions would have seized sole control of the NFC North Division had they bested the Bears on Thanksgiving Day.

Instead, the Bears are now in first place by themselves. Detroit is a half-game up on the Minnesota Vikings who host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The Lions are 8-3 and will also play the Falcons in their next contest 10 days from now on December 6 in Atlanta.