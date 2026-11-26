The Detroit Lions remain without the services of injured linebacker Jack Campbell, who suffered a frightening injury during their victory earlier this month at Ford Field over the divisional rival Minnesota Vikings.

As of Thursday afternoon, the only official update offered from the club and from Campbell himself is that he’s been placed on Injured Reserve; Campbell disclosed that he has full movement in his lower body, and that movement in his upper body remains a work in progress.

In the meantime, Campbell’s teammates are rallying around him for Thursday’s showdown against the Bears with commemorative wristbands with the number 46, his jersey number.

Detroit Lions Honor Injured Teammate Jack Campbell With Special Wristbands Against Bears

Lions players are wearing special wristbands with No. 46 embroidered on them in honor of Campbell.

“We’re doing it for 46, man,” teammate Derrick Barnes said. “And now Aidan [Hutchinson], but as far as the linebacker room, still fighting cause we know what Jack wants and he wants us to do, he wants us to go out and play our hearts out and get to the ultimate goal. And each and every week he’s in our hearts. He means something to us. It ain’t just for show, it’s not nothing like that. It’s a brotherhood, and we really want to carry him along with us.”

“If you know Jack, he don’t want anybody to feel sorry for him … but he knows how much he means to us,” Barnes continued. “We just texted maybe last week or a couple days ago, and that just let me know everything I needed to know, man. That he’s doing fine, man, that he’s pushing and continue to get back to where he wants to be.”

Recently, defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard disclosed he received a touching text from Campbell.

“I miss the hell out of Jack, if I’m being honest,” Sheppard said. “But his teammates have done a tremendous job making sure that he knows that we’re doing this clearly for him.”

Meanwhile, they’re also honoring him with a traveling locker that will be with them during every road contest.

“We’re never going to forget what that is and we got a locker in there set up for him,” coach Dan Campbell said. “That locker’s traveling, and we’ll do our part. But at the same time, knowing that he is improving, he’s getting better every day, that helps us get along with what we’re doing.”

Jack Campbell Was Recently Placed On Injured Reserve

Campbell, who suffered a frightening neck injury earlier this month against the Vikings at Ford Field, lay motionless on the field for several minutes as medical personnel attended to him. His teammates watched with obvious concern as a chilling hush fell over the sold-out venue.

Campbell was immediately transported to a local hospital, where he later provided an update on his condition.

The veteran linebacker has also reportedly told those close to him that he hopes to return at some point this season. Whether that’s possible, or if he’ll ever be able to play again, remains to be seen.