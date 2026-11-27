The Detroit Lions lost to the Chicago Bears for the first time since former Lions OC Ben Johnson left the team to join their division rival. While the win was obviously an emotional one for the Bears coach, his stance was clear after the game. It was more about a huge divisional win than any sort of payback or proving anything to the other sideline.

“They were at the top of the division, and so they had what we wanted,” said Johnson on what the win meant for him. “And for us, we wanted to go take it, and it was a big game for them, big game for us, and we knew it was going to be a slugfest, just like it was.”

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The game went back and forth. Chicago trailed the entire time. Then, they found their way and came back for a last-second win.

Detroit Lions Lose to Chicago Bears With Ben Johnson for the First Time

Johnson made it clear that he has a ton of respect for the Lions. He knew their offense was going to push the team, and he knew that the game would be coming down to the final plays.

“There was a lot of back and forth,” added Johnson. “There were a lot of fireworks scored throughout that game, and as I said, I think going into this, like, one of those things: it could come down to whoever has the ball last could end up being the team that wins this one. So, once again, I think those guys played really hard throughout, and a ton of respect for Detroit.”

The Lions beat the Bears twice last season, 52-21 and 19-16. They beat him in a shootout and a low-scoring duel. However, it was Johnson and the Bears who won the division and a playoff game last year. Still, Johnson and the Bears needed to prove they could beat Detroit. Doing it when the Lions were 8-2 makes it sweeter for the former Lions coach.

Lions Get Praised by Johnson Post-Game

While Johnson made it clear the game was not personal for him, he did make his feelins clear about the Lions. He has nothing but respect for the rivals that he knows so well.

“I have a ton of respect for Detroit,” added Johnson. “I mean, they got playmakers all over the place. They’re fast, you feel their speed from the first snap all the way until the end.”

Johnson added that he is impressed with their coaching staff even without him on it. Johnson was full of praise for the Lions.

“They’re extremely well coached, and so I was just hopeful that somehow, some way, we could end up being a one-score game with the ball in our hands there at the end, and we had our chance, and I’m proud of the offense for how they handled that last drive,” said Johnson.

The Bears host the Lions in Week 17. This will be a chance for the Lions to get revenge and move ot 3-1 against Johnson.