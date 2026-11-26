Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez suffered a scary-looking injury in the team’s Thanksgiving Day game against the Chicago Bears.

Rodriguez went down while attempting a tackle in the third quarter, appearing to roll his ankle. The Lions had already suffered some other costly injuries, including the player at the top of the depth chart ahead of Rodriguez.

Lions Linebacker Down With Potentially Serious Injury

Rodriguez remained on the turf after turning over his ankle while attempting to tackle Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. He was able to get up as the CBS broadcast went to a commercial break.

“Rodriguez is up and walking off under his own power,” noted Lions.com reporter Tim Twentyman in a post on X.

Rodriguez was seen limping into the blue medical tent on the sidelines after the injury.

Jimmy Liao, a doctor who analyzes injuries of Lions players, shared that Rodriguez is likely dealing with pain, but not a serious injury.

“Malcolm Rodriguez left ankle sprain injury video -Inversion low-ankle sprain. Painful. But shouldn’t be long-term,” Liao shared in a post on X.

The Lions took a critical loss earlier in the game, losing offensive lineman Tate Ratledge during the game’s first drive. The Lions struggled during the game, with several false start penalties, though Ratledge was able to return after halftime.

Lions Get Update on Another Linebacker

Rodriguez faced more pressure after the team lost starting linebacker Jack Campbell to a significant head and neck injury. CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson said during Thursday’s game that Campbell is making good progress, with head coach Dan Campbell saying the linebacker is “crushing it.”

The Lions placed Campbell on injured reserve, though his timeline for a potential return remains unclear.