Every team needs someone who steps up when the biggest stars go down, and Derrick Moore seems determined to be that name in the absence of the Lions’ defensive captain, Aidan Hutchinson. With the Pro Bowler out for the season, rookie Moore has taken up the challenge and become a big difference-maker in the defense.

Playing the game against the Chicago Bears today, he reached an incredible franchise milestone after sacking the quarterback Caleb Williams twice. Following today’s sack, the 23-year-old has accumulated a total of 6.5 sacks over the last four games, while also recording 2 FFs a game, showing the bright future ahead of him. Lions’ official Football Communications department announced the rookie’s notable feat on X.

“@LionsEDGE Derrick Moore is the first rookie in franchise history to produce 2.0 sacks and 2 FFs in a game,” noted LionsPR. “Detroit’s last player to do so regardless of experience was Cliff Avril in 2011.”

Moore’s sacks against the Bears have taken his tally to an impressive 6.5, with all of them coming in the last four games.

Derrick Moore Turns Up the Heat After Slow Start To Rookie Season

Derrick Moore was picked in the second round by the Detroit Lions this year and was viewed as a potential long-term option alongside Aidan Hutchinson. Playing in all games this season, he has been impressive, especially in the last few weeks. Furthermore, Hutchinson’s season-ending injury has opened up a new opportunity for the rookie.

Though he didn’t record any sacks until the Week 8 game against the Minnesota Vikings, things turned around quickly in Week 9 when the Lions clashed with the Miami Dolphins.

He recorded the first NFL sack of his career against the Dolphins. As a matter of fact, the rookie edge rusher logged two sacks in that game, helping his defense restrict Miami to only 9 points. When the team flew to Germany for the Patriots, he made his presence felt again, recording two sacks, taking his total to 4 in just two consecutive games.

He showed flashes of his pass-rushing skill facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a half sack before adding Bears star Caleb Williams to his sack resume today.

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