The Detroit Lions had a couple of self-inflicted wounds in their loss to the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving. Two that head coach Dan Campbell is harping on are taunting penalties by offensive lineman Christian Mahogany and edge rusher Anthony Lucas.

The Mahogany penalty is specifically noteworthy considering the team benched him a couple of weeks ago as a coach’s decision when he apparently broke a rule that the team had. Campbell noted he talked to Mahogany after the benching and it is on the third-year lineman to make things right. Now, two weeks later, he had a penalty that went a long way in costing them the game.

“We had other penalties that killed drives offensively, but those taunting killed us too,” admitted Campbell after the game.

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Campbell noted that the penalty changed the course of the game.

Detroit Lions HC Calls out Christian Mahogany Penalty as Dynamic Changer

The touchdown gave Detroit a 35-24 lead, and it looked like the game was close to being in control of the Lions. However, Mahogany taunted Jeffery Simmons, and it pushed the extra point back. The extra point was missed.

Chicago went right down the field, scored, and got the two-point conversion. Just like that, a game that could have been a 12-point lead was erased to three.

The Lions had the ball on the next possession and faced a fourth down in field goal range. Had the Lions made that extra point, they would have a chance to kick a field goal to go up seven. Going up six does not help the Lions, so they went for it.

Detroit did not get it, Chicago scored, and won.

Campbell noted that Mahogany started the series of events.

“One of them, it changed the dynamic of the points because now you’re going for it instead of just kicking a field goal, and now it changes the end of that game,” said Campbell on the Mahogany pentalty.

This is not a good sign for a player who was already losing trust.

Lions Do Not Trust Mahogany

Campbell noted that this is something the coaching staff has harped on. That is why he felt he needed to call it out in his press conference.

“But we talked about it, man, keeping your composure, and we didn’t do that,” said Campbell. “We had two of them, and those hurt. Those hurt. When you get in big games, man, you got to stay disciplined, and we didn’t do that. We’ve been really good over the last few weeks. We just got to lock back in, that’s all.”

Mahogany is in his third NFL season but his second season as a starter. On the field, he has taken a massive step. However, the Lions still have questions about his mental makeup and maturity.

The Lions are at the Atlanta Falcons next week. We will see if anything comes from the Mahogany penalty.