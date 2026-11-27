The Detroit Lions allowed the divisional rival Chicago Bears to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat on Thursday afternoon and suffered a heartbreaking 39-35 loss at Ford Field as a result.

The Bears, who trailed by 11 points in the fourth quarter, got the game-winning touchdown with just three seconds left in regulation from Rome Odunze, who caught a six-yard pass from Caleb Williams, sending the sellout crowd at Ford Field into shock.

Afterward, safety Kerby Joseph, who was playing in his second game of the season after coming back from a lengthy rehabilitation process following his injury, dropped a telling admission about the brutal setback.

Detroit Lions Safety Kerby Joseph Drops Telling Admission After Heartbreaking Loss To Bears

Following the heartbreaking loss, Lions safety Kerby Joseph, who was playing in just his second game of the season, acknowledged that the entire defense needed to play better.

“Last play of the game, and it’s on the defense,” Joseph said. “We just gotta be better as a whole, and we will be, especially after this. I’m not gonna say we needed this, but it’s a good eye-opener.”

Upon reading his comments, Lions fans began to chime in with their reactions, the majority of which were positive toward the veteran safety.

One fan said, “Can always count on Kerby to make me happy after a loss, wasn’t too upset after this one just a little stung but that’s all.”

“Keep stacking Kerb we need you down this stretch,” said another fan.

Keeping in a positive frame of mind, this fan said, ‘A lot of people once again overreacting. The loss obv stings, but we’ll be aight. Defense caught on a bad time again. Chicago took advantage of it. The real Battle for the North is in January at Chicago.”

However, one fan was clearly upset (mostly at GM Brad Holmes), saying, “embarrassing. yall wanna act all high and mighty after playing nothing but backups and the worst oline in the leauge in that winning streak and for exposed by a real team. thank you again brad for doing nothing yet again.”

Kerby Joseph Was Appearing In Just His Second Game

Joseph was playing in just his second game of the season after missing extensive time due to a chronic cartilage condition and degenerative issue in his knee.

Last season, the Lions shut him down in October; he missed the remainder of the campaign and the first several games of 2026.