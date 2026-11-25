Over the years, few NFL players have drawn the ire of the Detroit Lions fan base more than quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who spent the majority of his career with the divisional rival Green Bay Packers.

During much of that time, the Packers, who routinely tormented the Lions, were coached by Mike McCarthy.

Both are now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it appears Rodgers could be walking away after being benched by McCarthy, whom he brutally called out during an appearance Wednesday afternoon on The Pat McAfee Show.

Longtime Detroit Lions Nemesis Aaron Rodgers Done With Steelers After Being Benched By Mike McCarthy

Rodgers, who was benched for Pittsburgh’s next contest by McCarthy, said that the veteran head coach fell asleep and was audibly snoring during a quarterback meeting.

“Last Wednesday, we were in a quarterback meeting,” Rodgers said. “Mike came in late, sat down, and within 10 minutes began snoring. Woke himself up, was rattling his papers. We all looked around. Five minutes later, you hear the snoring again. And less than five minutes after that, he walks out of the room like nothing happened.”

Additionally, Rodgers was asked if he planned on reporting back to the Steelers, and he answered that wouldn’t be happening.

“That ship has sailed,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers also described in surprising detail what happened during Pittsburgh’s recent loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“There was some guys early on that didn’t like the way things were going, especially defensive guys that Mike didn’t want to get to know the defense,” he said. “At one point I told him, ‘You should really lean into the defensive guys a little bit more and talk to those guys.’ And he said, ‘Well, I don’t think I need to.’ And I said, ‘Well, I disagree with that.’ So, a lot of those guys, he kind of already lost a lot of those guys. And I think the nail in the coffin for so many of us was at halftime, towards the end of it, we’re kind of on the offense on one side of defense on the other side. And there’s some rambling or something and without even a heads up, he says, ‘All right, one, two, three Packers.'”

Rodgers also said that he and McCarthy spoke on Monday.

“‘Hey, this last week, this is not what we talked about’,” Rodgers said he told McCarthy. ‘”We’ve had these conversations for months now and it began as a concerned friend about somebody who’s unhealthy. If you’re sleeping in meetings, you’re unhealthy. If you’re not coming to everything, you should be coming to as a playcaller.'”

Aaron Rodgers Said He’s Done In Pittsburgh

Rodgers, a four-time MVP, announced before the season that this would be his final year in the NFL.

If this is how the future Hall of Famer’s career comes to an end, it would be a remarkably chaotic way to close the book on one of the most accomplished careers in league history.