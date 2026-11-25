The Detroit Lions are going to be without rookie defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard for the rest of the season due to an unfortunate knee injury. One name to keep an eye on as a replacement for the rising defender is former first-round pick Mazi Smith, according to Christian Booher of Lions OnSI.

Smith is currently on the Green Bay Packers practice squad, but Booher suggests poaching him and adding him to their active roster.

“A former first-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys, Smith’s career hasn’t panned out the way some thought it would,” wrote Booher. “He’s currently with the Packers’ practice squad after beginning the year in Miami, where he played one game as an elevation. Smith had a sack in each of his first two seasons with the Cowboys, but was traded to New York last year in the Quinnen Williams trade. When he’s at his best, he can offer some of the pass-rush upside that Gill-Howard provided.”

Booher adds that Mazi Smith is the type of player that Lions General Manager Brad Holmes likes to invest in.

“Holmes has also shown a willingness to take chances on players as reclamation projects, most recently with another former first-round pick in Payton Turner, and because of that he could see some buy-low value in Smith to see if the defender can unlock his potential for the stretch run,” added Booher.

Gil-Howard has 312 snaps this season, so there are big shoes to fill.

Detroit Lions Could Add Mazi Smith After Skyler Gill-Howard Injury

The rookie 6th-round pick was third amongst Lions defensive tackles in snaps. The first two names that are going to get called upon are Tyler Lacy and Levi Onwuzurike.

Lacy has 231 snaps, Onwuzurike has 128 snaps. Those will be the first two names to step up in the absence of Gill-Howard.

However, those two were passed up by a rookie 6th-round pick for a reason. The team also has Mekhi Wingo, but he has been inactive in recent weeks.

While they have three names on their own practice squad, Smith has a lot more experience and could jump in a playoff run quicker.

Smith Fits Lions

Smith is a former Michigan product, so he could find the change of scenery beneficial. While Smith is not much of a pass rusher, he has been a notable run defender, which is why he went so high in the draft. Things did not work in Dallas, and he only spent two and a half years there.

After some time with the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets he is now with a division rival. Still, he is 25 years old and could be a good addition.

The issue is that he does not replace the pass rush loss that Gill-Howard provided. They need the other options to step up there, and they can lean on Smith as a depth run defender. The Lions face the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving.