The Detroit Lions‘ injury luck has been among the worst in the NFL this season, and the news didn’t get much better two days ahead of their Thanksgiving Day showdown with the visiting Chicago Bears for outright control of the NFC North Division.

After losing superstar pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson for the season to a torn ACL he suffered during a celebration of a sack on New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye in Germany in Week 10, the Lions appear unlikely to have the services of defensive end DJ Wonnum for their holiday showcase.

Wonnum sat out practice entirely for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, November 24, per the team’s official injury report. He suffered a back injury during Detroit’s victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday.

“#Lions did not practice today but provided an estimated practice report. Rakestraw, Wonnum both non-participants,” Bianchi wrote. “Clark upgraded from no practice to limited. LaPorta upgraded from limited to full.”

DJ Wonnum, Aidan Hutchinson Have Accounted for 13 of Lions’ 36 Sacks Through Week 11

The Lions got tough luck, as Wonnum sustained the injury heading into a short week with just three days off before one of the biggest games of the season to date against one of their oldest rivals.

Wonnum, 29, joined Detroit this offseason on a modest one-year deal worth just $3 million total. He has proven among the franchise’s best signings of 2026 with 10 QB hits, seven sacks, seven tackles for loss, two pass breakups and a forced fumble in nine games played (four starts).

Sacks, as well as quarterback pressures in general, have been a key element to the Lions’ defense this season. The group is second in the NFL with 36 sacks on the year, and Wonnum is responsible for nearly 20 percent of those. Meanwhile, Hutchinson accounted for six sacks before his campaign-ending injury.

Lions’ Secondary Playing at High, Perhaps Unsustainable, Level as Injuries Shred Pass Rush

Detroit’s defense has been considerably better since the return of safety Brian Branch five weeks ago, and things should improve even more now that Kerby Joseph is also back. Joseph played his first game of the season against Tampa Bay in Week 11.

However, the jump in the secondary’s play over the past few outings probably isn’t sustainable given the continuing concerns the Lions have at cornerback.

The failsafe to those problems for Detroit, as for any team with issues on the backend of the defense, is the pass rush. But with 13 of the team’s 36 total sacks missing from the lineup against Chicago Thursday — assuming Wonnum doesn’t play, which appears to be the way things are trending — the Lions’ DBs may find themselves on islands more than the coaching staff prefers.

However, if Wonnum participates in practice at all on Wednesday, that means there is a chance he can go against the Bears, which would be a huge development for Detroit. Chicago is currently a 1.5-point road favorite to defeat the Lions at Ford Field, per DraftKings Sportsbook.