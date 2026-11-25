The Detroit Lions made a change to who wore their green dot, meaning the helmet, to communicate the play calls from the sideline to the rest of the defense. Derrick Barnes took over the role in the two games after Jack Campbell went down with his devastating injury. However, in Week 11, it was safety Chuck Clark calling plays for the Lions.

Head coach Dan Campbell admitted that he does not know if that is the plan moving forward. However, for Week 11, he knew it was the right thing to do for the defensive communication.

“Yeah, we just felt like it was the right thing to do,” said Campbell on Tuesday morning during his weekly hit on 97.1 The Ticket.

Campbell noted that while the safety can often be too far from the whole of the defense to communicate like that, they had faith in Clark because he had done it before.

Detroit Lions Give Chuck Clark Playcalling Duties

Clark is a nine-year veteran with plenty of experience calling plays. Barnes has always played beside Campbell and never needed to play the role.

“Last week, with where we were at, we just felt like (Clark) could handle it,” said Campbell on the decision. “He’s done it before. He did it at Baltimore for a couple years, you know, and we just felt like he could handle that responsibility.”

Campbell made it clear that they thought that taking the duties away from Barnes would be for the best. They did not see Barnes playing as free with the added mental duties. Now, he can just play the way he used to.

“By doing that, we could free up some other guys so they could really cut it loose,” said Campbell, implying Barnes. “It would take something off their plate and it was good for us that game.”

Campbell made it clear that he is not sure if they will continue to have Clark call plays.

Lions Unsure Who Will Call Plays on Defense in Week 12

First, Clark is dealing with a hamstring injury. He missed practice on Monday. Second, the team is easing Kerby Joseph back into the mix. If Joseph and Brian Branch are healthy and playing full-time, Clark might only come in for nickel snaps.

So, they would either have to take Clark out of the green dot role, or limit how much Joseph plays all season. Campbell said a determination has not been made.

“I don’t know if we stay that way or not, but it worked well for us last week,” admitted Campbell.

The Lions have a short week and a Thanksgiving game against the Chicago Bears. We will see if Clark can be healthy and if he will continue to play every snap.

This could be for the best for the Lions’ defense right now, even if it cannot last long-term.