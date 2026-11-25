The Detroit Lions‘ Thanksgiving celebration comes with a difficult assignment. Six consecutive victories have put the team in a strong position to lead the NFC North, but their Thursday opponent is the Chicago Bears, who are coached by former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and are sitting neck-and-neck with an 8-2 record.

With six years of coaching ties in the Motor City, including three seasons as the OC, Johnson knows exactly what the star-studded Lions offense is capable of. Throughout his tenure as offensive coordinator, Jared Goff was his QB, and he believes the signal-caller is at the peak of his career this season ahead of the big clash tomorrow.

“Quarterback Jared (Goff), he’s playing the best football of his career right now as far as I’m concerned,” said Johnson, praising his former QB recently. “He does a great job taking care of the football. Highly accurate. And of course, he has great playmakers around him as well, with St. Brown, Jamo, and LaPorta.”

Goff is indeed having a remarkable season, showing consistency week after week. Playing 10 games, he has 2,716 passing yards and 20 passing touchdowns. However, the best part about his game this season has been throwing fewer interceptions. Until Week 8’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, he didn’t have an interception to his name. He has gone without an interception in 7 of his 10 appearances this season, which has significantly helped the offense.

While Goff is now shining under Drew Petzing, some of his best career seasons were under Ben Johnson when he was the Lions’ OC.

How Ben Johnson Helped Unlock The Best Version Of Jared Goff

Ben Johnson served as the offensive coordinator of the Lions from 2022 to 2024, with the franchise reaching the playoffs two of the three seasons he coached. They were one of the top offenses in the league, and the 40-year-old was the driving force behind it.

Of Goff’s five career Pro Bowl selections, two (2022 and 2024) came during the seasons Ben Johnson worked as the offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions. After Johnson was promoted in 2022, Goff logged 4,438 passing yards, earning his third career Pro Bowl selection, whereas he had only 3,245 passing yards the previous season— his first year in Detroit

The Lions offense and Jared Goff continued to deliver in 2023 when they reached the NFC Championship Game for the first time in three decades, while the QB1 racked up 4575 passing yards, and those numbers increased the following campaign when the franchise reached the playoffs again, and he had the second-most passing yards (4,629) in the NFL after Joe Burrow.

With Ben Johnson keeping a close eye on Jared Goff, he is also equally impressed by running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who could make a difference on Thursday.

Jahmyr Gibbs Is Giving Ben Johnson Another Reason For Concern

Ben Johnson knows exactly what Jahmyr Gibbs brings to the table, having spent two years working closely with him in Detroit and playing a major role in his early development. This season, the running back is showing a different dimension in his game, excelling in his bell-cow role, which was acknowledged by Johnson recently.

“He (Jahmyr Gibbs) is not the offensive player of the year right now; then he’s gotta be top three because he is all over the place,” said Johnson during the same press conference. “He is all over the place; he is leading the league in scrimmage yards, run game, and pass game. Just seems like they can’t get the ball to him enough.”

The highest-paid RB in the NFL is on track to have the best season of his career, with a fourth Pro Bowl nod looking certain. After Week 11, he has the most rushing yards (1,098), carries (222), and TDs (13). Ben Johnson has already suffered two defeats as the Bears’ HC facing his former team. Unless the Bears’ defense finds a way to keep the explosive RB in check, the trend might continue.