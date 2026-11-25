The Detroit Lions are mourning the loss of Martha Firestone Ford, the primary owner of the club following the death of her husband William Clay Ford from 2014 to 2020, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 101.

“Over more than six decades with the Detroit Lions, she was a loyal and constant fixture of the franchise, sharing in its history and traditions,” the team said in a statement announcing the news. “She remained present with the team even this season, attending games with a devotion that endured throughout her life.”

And now, Lions icon and Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders is reacting to the sad news.

Detroit Lions Icon Barry Sanders Reacts To Martha Firestone Ford’s Death

The Lions Hall of Famer offered his condolences on the sad news of Martha Firestone Ford, who lived to be 101 years old.

“Mrs. Ford was the definition of class,” Sanders wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “She was kind, funny and down-to-earth. Since I was drafted by the Lions in 1989, she always warmly welcomed me and my family. I feel lucky to have known her, and have so many fond memories of her that I will always cherish. I’m sending my deepest condolences to her family especially Sheila, Bill, Muff and Elizabeth, her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed.”

Soon, fans began chiming in to his touching words.

“Players remember how ownership treated their families long after they forget the contracts. Barry’s words say a lot about Mrs. Ford,” one fan said.

This fan said, “Lions camp/family day yrs ago is 1st time I saw Mrs. Ford. Her family was eating in the cafeteria with everyone else. Mrs. Ford was in full Grandma mode making sure each child had what they needed. Holding their hands. Never sitting down. SHE served them not staff. Grandma.”

Finally, this fan wrote, “What a wonderful life she had. Thoughts go out to the whole team, family and friends.”

The NFL Reacts To The Sad News

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released the following statement following the news of Martha Ford’s passing.

“Martha was special,” Goodell said in a statement. “She cared so deeply about her family, the players, their fans, and the city of Detroit. She was committed to making the Lions — and the game of football — better. Martha and her husband, William Clay Ford, led the franchise with dignity and integrity. We will miss her kindness and sweet sense of humor. We extend our deepest condolences to her children, the entire Ford family, and the Lions’ organization.”