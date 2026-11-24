The Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears share one of the oldest rivalries in NFL history, but their relationship with Thanksgiving Day football makes their history particularly unique. From record-setting individual performances to memorable finishes, both franchises have helped turn holiday football into an American tradition.

When the two NFC North rivals meet on November 26, it will mark their 21st Thanksgiving Day meeting. Although Detroit has accumulated more Thanksgiving victories than Chicago, the Bears have historically been the more successful team on the holiday in terms of winning percentage.

With both teams entering this year’s matchup with an 8-2 record, another chapter in their historic rivalry could have significant playoff implications.

Lions Have More Thanksgiving Wins, but Bears Have a Better Winning Percentage

Despite Detroit’s longstanding association with Thanksgiving football, the Lions have a losing record on the holiday, with 38 victories. The Bears, meanwhile, have compiled a 20-16-2 record in Thanksgiving appearances.

Chicago owns the third-most Thanksgiving victories of any NFL franchise, trailing only the Lions and Dallas Cowboys. The Bears also have the most holiday wins of any franchise that does not have an annual Thanksgiving game.

Perhaps the most interesting statistic is that 11 of Chicago’s 20 Thanksgiving victories have come against Detroit. That means 55% of the Bears’ holiday wins have come at the expense of their NFC North rival.

Chicago holds an 11-9 advantage in their Thanksgiving series, while Detroit’s 29 other Thanksgiving victories have come against different opponents. The Lions and Green Bay Packers are the only two franchises to have faced each other more frequently on the holiday.

Bears Helped Establish Detroit’s Thanksgiving Tradition in 1934

The Lions’ Thanksgiving tradition dates back to 1934, when franchise owner George A. Richards sought to increase the team’s popularity in Detroit, a city where baseball’s Tigers commanded considerable attention.

The inaugural Thanksgiving game featured a matchup against the defending NFL champion Bears. Chicago defeated Detroit 19-16, handing the Lions a loss in what would eventually become one of the most recognizable annual sporting events in the United States.

Interestingly, Chicago’s Thanksgiving football history predates Detroit’s by 14 years. The Bears, then known as the Decatur Staleys, defeated the Chicago Tigers 6-0 on Thanksgiving in 1920.

Thanksgiving also marked the professional football debut of legendary running back Red Grange in 1925. Just five days removed from his final collegiate game at Illinois, Grange rushed for 36 yards in a scoreless tie against the Chicago Cardinals.

Bears Delivered One of the Most Dramatic Thanksgiving Wins in NFL History

One of the most memorable Thanksgiving games between Chicago and Detroit occurred in 1980 at the Pontiac Silverdome.

The Lions held a 17-3 advantage in the fourth quarter before Chicago mounted an improbable comeback. Bears quarterback Vince Evans scored on a four-yard touchdown run as regulation expired, sending the game into overtime.

Chicago’s Dave Williams then returned the opening kickoff of overtime 95 yards for a touchdown, securing a stunning 23-17 victory for the Bears.

Remarkably, the Bears scored 13 points across three consecutive plays, including the extra point that tied the game at the end of regulation. Detroit went from being positioned to celebrate a Thanksgiving victory to suffering one of the most heartbreaking defeats in its holiday history.

Lions Ended a Seven-Year Thanksgiving Losing Streak Against Chicago

For much of the recent history between the two franchises, Chicago has enjoyed spoiling Thanksgiving in Detroit. The Bears recorded three consecutive holiday victories over the Lions, winning 23-16 in 2018, 24-20 in 2019 and 16-14 in 2021.

The Lions finally reversed that trend in 2024, defeating Chicago 23-20 and snapping a seven-game Thanksgiving losing streak that dated back to 2017.

Detroit running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery combined for 175 rushing yards, while tight end Sam LaPorta caught two touchdown passes. The victory also secured Detroit’s 10th consecutive win of the 2024 season and improved its record to 11-1.

However, the game’s most significant development came on the Chicago sideline. Questionable clock management during the closing moments prevented the Bears from attempting a potential game-tying field goal.

Chicago fired head coach Matt Eberflus the following day, setting in motion a coaching search that ultimately brought former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to the Bears.

Lions and Bears Thanksgiving Day Odds

Despite the Lions entering Thanksgiving on a six-game winning streak and remaining undefeated at home this season, oddsmakers are giving Chicago a slight advantage.

According to FOX Sports, the Bears are 2.5-point favorites against Detroit.

Betting market Bears Lions Point spread -2.5 +2.5 Moneyline -135 +115 Over/under 55.5 55.5

The Lions and Bears will kick off the NFL’s Thanksgiving Day tripleheader at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, at Ford Field, with the game televised nationally on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+.