The Detroit Lions defense has started to click in recent weeks, but getting back an injured starter like D.J. Reed could unlock a different potential. The secondary has looked significantly better with the returns of Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, and getting CB1 D.J. Reed back in the field could give the cornerback room a much-needed shot in the arm, knowing they are going to face a formidable offense like the Chicago Bears, spearheaded by in-form Caleb Williams.

With just 48 hours left for the crucial Thanksgiving game, which could ultimately determine the fate of the NFC North, the Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided an update on D.J. Reed’s availability on Thursday, who has been dealing with a hip injury.

“He (D.J. Reed) is improving. I thought he ran around pretty good yesterday,” Campbell said today. “I can’t give a definitive answer on that yet; it could be a game-time decision.”

While the veteran is trending toward a return, it is going to be a game-time decision. Though the team had only walkthroughs on Monday and Tuesday, he is listed to have full practice. Meanwhile, Reed has missed 3 games since the injury.

D.J. Reed’s Strong Season Shows Why Detroit Needs Him Back In The Secondary

D.J. Reed injured his hip in the last quarter of the Week 8 game when the Lions beat the divisional rival Minnesota Vikings, handing them the first loss of the season. While Detroit held on to win the game 19-15, shortly after his injury, he was questionable to return and was sidelined for the entire game.

While he missed the final minutes of that game, the injury also sidelined him for the past three games against the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Considering Reed has been the CB1 for the franchise, his three-week absence has left a void in the secondary, and his production shows how much impact he has made throughout this season.

Starting 7 games, the 30-year-old has made 42 tackles so far. With a 76.5 PFF defensive grade, he ranks 10th among all cornerbacks in the league this year, while accumulating 472 snaps. In the past few games, Rock Ya-Sin has stepped into the starting lineup in his absence and has done a commendable job, logging 14 tackles since Week 9. While Campbell expects it to be a game-time decision, Reed appears confident about his availability this Sunday.

D.J. Reed’s Return Could Boost Lions Against Bears’ Passing Attack

Thursday’s divisional game against the Chicago Bears will be a highly anticipated battle between Dan Campbell and former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. With both teams sitting at 8-2, there is much more than a regular season victory on the line because the winner could have an edge in the race for the NFC North crown.

Given the importance of this game, D.J. Reed would love to take the field this Thanksgiving, mentioning it on Monday.

“But I’m looking forward to getting to Thursday,” said Reed. “Definitely trying just to get better every day and keep trending upwards.”

If Reed is cleared to play, he could make a difference on the outside. He could take responsibility for containing wide receiver Rome Odunze on the boundary, allowing Kerby Joseph to shift his focus to the Bears’ interior threats. The defensive flexibility could be a difficult puzzle to solve for Ben Johnson.