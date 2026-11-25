As the Detroit Lions continue preparations to face the divisional rival Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day, a tragic news story has been confirmed by the club.

Martha Firestone Ford, who served as the Lions Owner/Chair Emeritus, has passed away at the age of 101, as confirmed by the team.

Detroit Lions Owner/Chair Emeritus Martha Firestone Ford Has Passed Away

The Lions confirmed the passing of Martha Firestone Ford at the age of 101 with a lengthy news release.

“Detroit Lions Owner/Chair Emeritus Martha Firestone Ford passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family,” the statement read.

The statement continued:

“For over 60 years, Mrs. Ford has been an owner of the Detroit Lions. In 1963, she and her husband, William Clay Ford, purchased full control of the team. Upon her husband’s passing in 2014, she assumed sole control of the franchise. In 2020, she transitioned to emeritus status where she served until her passing.

In her most recent role as Owner/Chair Emeritus, Mrs. Ford supported her four children – Principal Owner/Chair Sheila Ford Hamp, Owner/Vice Chair Martha Ford Morse, Owner/Vice Chair William Clay Ford Jr., and Owner/Vice Chair Elizabeth Ford Kontulis – as they assumed leadership responsibilities within the family franchise. Today the Ford family proudly carries forward the legacy established by Mr. and Mrs. Ford, preserving the values, love, and passion that have shaped a family tradition spanning multiple generations.

Born in Akron, Ohio, Mrs. Ford was the granddaughter of the American industrialist, Harvey S. Firestone. She graduated from Vassar College in 1946. After getting married in 1947, Mr. and Mrs. Ford moved to New Haven, Connecticut where Mr. Ford attended Yale University. The couple relocated to the Detroit area in 1949 and became active members of the Detroit community.”

Martha Firestone Ford Became Controlling Owner Of The Lions in 2014

She became the controlling owner of the Lions following the death of her husband, William Clay Ford Sr., in March 2014. Ford Sr. had owned the franchise outright since 1963, when he purchased the remaining ownership interests for $4.5 million. Martha assumed controlling interest shortly after his death, while their four children retained smaller stakes in the team.

Ford remained the Lions’ majority owner for six years before stepping down in June 2020. Her daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp, succeeded her as the club’s controlling owner, the role she currently occupies.

During her time as an NFL owner, Ford was also part of a small group of women who held controlling interests in league franchises. She was one of 10 women in that position at the end of her tenure, joining owners of teams including the Bears, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers, and Seattle Seahawks.