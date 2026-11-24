The Detroit Lions did what they had to do against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on Sunday afternoon, defeating them by a 31-21 final score to improve their record to 8-2 and set up a showdown against the divisional rival Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving.

However, there was a controversial moment during the contest for the Lions, as running back Jameson Williams attempted a full front flip and landed somewhat awkwardly. In the wake of the season-ending ACL tear to defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, this was a tense moment for Lions fans.

And now, a former Lions captain is speaking out. Former Lions guard T.J. Lang didn’t like what he saw from the star running back and is calling him out for it.

Former Detroit Lions Running Back T.J. Lang Calls Out Jameson Williams

While making an appearance on the Lions’ flagship 97.1 The Ticket, former Lions captain T.J. Lang made it clear that he did not like the front-flip from Williams, during which he landed awkwardly and immediately sparked concerns of a similar injury that ended Hutchinson’s season.

“Not coming off what happened last week, I think we were all a little startled with Hutch. We don’t need to revisit that,” Lang said. “If he would have landed it, maybe. But it looked weird when he landed and kind of fell down again. It was like, ‘Oh my God dude, come on. Don’t press your luck, please! Don’t press your luck!’ I know that these injuries of people jumping don’t happen often, but two of the most memorable ones have been Detroit Lions players with Stephen Tollluch and, obviously, Aiden. Bad things come in threes. Just don’t test it, please. I could go without that.”

“It’s a tough conversation, but it’s also – I know it’s a freak injury when you get hurt celebrating- but it just happened a week ago,” Lang continued. “People are still recovering from watching Aidan and debating what he could have done or not done. It’s just – I’m not killing him for it, but I could do without it.

Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell Brushed Off Williams’ Front Flip

Earlier in the week, head coach Dan Campbell also made an appearance on 97.1 The Ticket and had a humorous take on the situation in regard to what he told players about excessive celebrations.

“Well, I said no backflips,” Campbell said. “Listen, I’ve got a million things going on. We’re trying to get this stuff schemed up and make sure that we’re right with everything, but no, all good.”

And based on what Williams had to say in the immediate aftermath of the celebration, it doesn’t sound as though he’s going to be stopping any time soon. In fact, he wants to stick the landing better next time.

“I tried to land it. I didn’t really know what to do, so I just did a front flip. I’m gonna try to land one later in the year for y’all, for sure,” he said to sideline reporter Lindsey Thiry.