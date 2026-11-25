Former Detroit Lions quarterback Adrian Martinez will get another chance with the defending Super Bowl champions.

According to the NFL transaction wire, Martinez agreed to a contract to rejoin the Seattle Seahawks practice squad Tuesday. The signal-caller originally joined the Seattle practice squad on November 4 before getting waived last week.

Martinez began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent for the Detroit Lions in 2023. He spent one training camp with the club. The Lions waived the quarterback in late August 2023.

Martinez’s lone NFL regular season appearance came with the San Francisco 49ers last year.

Former Lions QB Adrian Martinez Joins Seahawks Practice Squad Again

Martinez began the 2026 campaign with the 49ers. He signed a futures deal with San Francisco in January.

At the end of August, though, the 49ers waived Martinez. His only regular season opportunity this fall has come with the Seahawks.