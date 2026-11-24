The Detroit Lions are on a roll this season and sit atop the NFC North, but their depth has been repeatedly tested. They have dealt with recurring injuries throughout the campaign, including key starters. One such key name is Cade Mays, who is currently on the Injury Reserve list with an ankle injury.

With just seven weeks left in the NFL regular season, the question is whether the starting center could make his comeback this year. The head coach answered the question with a positive update at the press conference today.

“We’d like to believe so (Cade Mays’ return). It didn’t feel good the next two games for sure, maybe possibly three, so it just made sense,” Campbell said. “So these two games in a short period of time, whatever that is. You get two of it knocked out, and it buys you the roster spot. We feel like we will get him (Cade Mays) back”

The franchise put him on the IR list on November 21, just a day before the Week 11 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Being on the IR list, he will not be eligible to play for four games. If he gets the green light to return this season, he will be eligible to return in Week 15, having already missed the last game.

Cade Mays Lands On IR For Second Time In Lions’ Injury-Plagued Season

Cade Mays was the highest-paid acquisition of the Detroit Lions this offseason, signing a three-year contract for $25 million. He played for the Carolina Panthers previously, and Dan Campbell viewed him as an immediate starter, but it got derailed after a wrist injury during training camp.

The wrist injury sidelined him for weeks and placed him on IR for the first time since his arrival in Detroit. He eventually returned to game action on October 25, making his Lions debut against the Green Bay Packers in Week 7. However, he had little time to celebrate his return and show his skills at center, as he got injured again the very next game.

The ankle injury happened when the Lions faced the Vikings in Week 8. After sitting out for two more games, he was placed on the IR for the second time this season, making a rough start to his Lions career with double injury blows. Should he make it back to the active roster before the regular season wraps up, as Dan Campbell hopes, he will have a chance to show what he can bring to the Lions’ O-Line.

Though he has missed a majority of the season, Juice Scruggs has done an excellent job filling his spot.

Juice Scruggs Has Emerged As A Reliable Replacement

Juice Scruggs joined the Detroit Lions this offseason from the Houston Texans. Playing his fourth season in the NFL, the former second-round pick has been one of the bright spots of the Lions’ O-line, starting 8 games this year.

Even with the Texans, Scruggs started 20 games in three seasons, meaning he is no stranger to starting responsibility. Surrounded by All-Pro Penei Sewell, rookie Blake Miller, Tate Ratledge, and Christian Mahogany, Juice Scruggs has quietly played a major role in keeping the pressure away from Jared Goff.