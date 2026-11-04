Dan Campbell Addresses Balancing Jack Campbell Concerns With Dolphins Game Preparations

The Detroit Lions walked away from the last game against the Minnesota Vikings with a massive confidence boost, handing the divisional rivals their first loss of the season. As the team heads into the next game against the Miami Dolphins with a dose of optimism, Jack Campbell’s injury and the current situation remain a difficult reality that nobody in the locker room can ignore.

When Lions head coach Dan Campbell addressed the media today, he was asked what approach the players are taking to manage two separate concerns hanging over the team.

“Yeah, there’s no easy way to do this. But you have to—we have to acknowledge it, you know, and let’s talk about it and make sure we know.

But I also know they’re not postponing this game,” Dan Campbell said today. “And I know the only way to honor Jack and what he really wants is to make sure that we’re locked in and ready to go, because otherwise, what just kind of came about, then we’re throwing it away in a sense. And I think we owe it to him. We owe it to all of ourselves to make sure we’re locked in, and we make the most of this.”

“And so you’re balancing, man. You’re human, and you know it. You want to acknowledge it,” the head coach continued. “That’s a lot, but if that’s weighing that heavy and that’s where your mind’s at, it’s not going to be good going into this game. And that’s where you can get hurt as well.”

While concerns regarding Jack Campbell are not going away anytime soon, it is certainly comforting knowing the Sunday opponent is not a heavyweight based on the recent form.

Lions Enter Dolphins Clash As Favorites Despite Jack Campbell’s Absence

The Miami Dolphins currently have just 1 win and 6 losses, which is why they are sitting at the bottom of the AFC East. Their sole win of this season came against the New York Jets in Week 7. The picture, however, is contrasting for the Lions, who are on a roll with a 5-2 record, winning the last three games but occupying the third spot in the NFC North.

Despite losing a key player like Jack Campbell, the Lions have enough firepower, especially offensively, to walk into the Week 9 game as a clear favorite. It will be an away game in Miami, but a victory could go a long way toward improving their postseason chances.

Though Detroit is the favorite next weekend, their overall record tells a different story.

Dan Campbell Eyes First Win Against Dolphins as Lions HC

The Lions and Dolphins have met 13 times, with the latter holding a slight edge in the overall record. While the Honolulu Blues have won 5 games, the Miami side has 8. However, the two teams have faced off only once in Dan Campbell era.

Their last game took place four years ago in 2022 when the Dolphins walked out with a 31-27 win. Now, Dan Campbell has a chance to get his first win against the Dolphins, especially with Jack Campbell’s situation weighing on the locker room.